Pamela Anderson details ex Adil Rami's alleged abuse and double life in emails with the mother of his children

Pamela Anderson detailed more of her ex Adil Rami's alleged "double life," accusing him of cheating on her with his ex-girlfriend for almost the entire duration of their relationship, as well as of physical abuse she claimed she suffered at the soccer star's hand.

The "Baywatch" actress published emails allegedly between her and Rami's ex, Sidonie Biémont, with whom Ramil shares twins Zayn and Madi, born in 2016, on her foundation's website on Wednesday night.

Anderson, 51, wrote in an email to Biémont that Rami, 33, "crushed both of [her] hands" during a fight and "threw her around by [her] hair" during a fight last summer. She said the pain in her hands was so severe she couldn't open bottles.

"They need to put me to sleep to do injections…my hands were getting better…but he hurt me again at mandarine [sic] hôtel. When he got so angry with me for asking why I was to wait in room and pack our clothes while you were at the Macron event in hotel with the players families," she wrote to Biémont.

Anderson first reached out to Biémont in an effort to befriend her. Biémont told the "Barb Wire" actress that she and Rami continued to have a sexual relationship and that Rami told her his romance with Anderson was simply for publicity. Biémont and Rami had reportedly split in 2017 when he took up with Anderson.

Biémont also claimed that Rami told her he and Anderson were just friends and not living together.

Anderson replied that she and Rami had purchased a home together, explaining, "I'm so sorry. I've been living with Adil for over 2 years. I've never met a man like this. Living multiple lives. I'm in shock. I’m so sorry for you and your boys. I am leaving him. For good this time. It's too mind boggling for me. I've tried to leave 10 times to leave. but he always finds me and begs me back."

Anderson also accused Rami of isolating her from loved ones, which she alluded to in her original Instagram post about their split.

Rami posted a statement online denying Anderson's allegations and claiming he and his ex were platonic co-parents. He also noted his work with domestic violence charity Solidarité Femmes.

A source told Fox News that none of Anderson's friends liked her with Rami and that many were rooting for her to reunite with her off-again-on-again ex-husband Rick Salomon. An insider also confirmed that Anderson had been courted by billionaire Evgeny Lebedev, but rebuffed his advances to stay with Rami.

Rami did not respond to a request for comment. Biémont could not be reached for comment.