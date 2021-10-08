‘Baywatch star’ Donna D’Errico, 53, rocks a dangerously low-cut look after commemorating a year of sobriety

Donna D’Errico sure knows how to make a splash.

The "Baywatch" alum had all eyes on her on Friday as she stepped out with friends in Santa Monica, California.

The former Playboy pinup made jaws drop with her age-defying physique. The actress rocked a dangerously low-cut white lace crop top that left little to the imagination.

She completed the look with low-cut jeans that hugged her curves and black knee-high boots. The 53-year-old’s sunkissed tresses were also on full display.

‘BAYWATCH’ ALUM PAMELA ANDERSON REVEALS SHE STILL FITS IN ICONIC SWIMSUIT, WEARS IT TO SURPRISE HER DATES

D’Errico is no stranger to having all eyes on her. The ex-wife of Mötley Crüe bassist, Nikki Sixx, starred as Donna Marco in the hit ‘90s series and went on to become Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in 1995.

Back in 2020, the model revealed to Extra TV how she managed to stay so youthful decades after the series came to an end.

"[It’s] not completely natural like there’s little tweaks," D’Errico explained at the time. "There’s little things. There’s health. Then there’s Botox. There’s some filler. You know, nips. There’s little tucks."

The animal rights activist also told the outlet she’s a vegan and enjoys cooking at home.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

D’Errico and Sixx, 62, were married from 1996 until 2007. They share a daughter named Frankie-Jean, 20. She also has a son named Rhyan, 28, from a previous relationship.

The star said she would be open to the idea of her daughter, a full-time college student, reprising her "Baywatch" role in a reboot.

However, the blonde bombshell could easily slip into her famous red swimsuit again -- with a little help.

"Over decades, I guess the elastic starts breaking down," she chuckled. "It’s not cute."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday, D’Errico revealed on Instagram that she’s celebrating one year of being sober.

"Today I am one year without alcohol," she wrote. "A lot of really cool things started happening when I stopped drinking. I started making conscious decisions in every area of my life. I learned how to actually address my stressors instead of numbing them, and by doing so I realized you can’t selectively numb. If you numb the bad, you also numb the good."

"Life is good because I decided to make it that way," she shared. "I’m proud of myself. Today’s forecast: 100% chance of winning."