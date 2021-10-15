'The Batman' teaser with Robert Pattinson using Bruce Wayne's voice has fans 'losing it'

Among 2022's most highly-anticipated films is "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson.

The film, slated for a March 4 release, will follow the caped crusader in a new adventure that will see him cross paths with several iconic characters from DC comics and films.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. offered fans a very brief teaser ahead of DC FanDome, an event that features footage from upcoming projects from the studio.

The six-second clip has only a single shot of a spotlight blasting out a red beam into the sky with Batman's famous logo blocked out. The motif is known as "the bat signal" and serves as Bruce Wayne's sign that it's time to suit up and jump into action.

"It's not just a signal," Pattinson can be heard saying in a voiceover with a noticeably gruff tone. "It's a warning."

The clip then reveals that a new trailer for the film will be dropped at DC FanDome on Saturday, Oct. 16. That trailer was released early Saturday:

Several fans took to Twitter to share their relations – particularly to Pattinson's raspy voice, which is in the style of other iconic portrayals of the character.

"His batman voice im losing it????" a fan wrote.

"HOLY F--K IS THAT ROB'S BATMAN VOICE??" another said.

Added a third: "Hello robert's batman's voice is so sexy."

On Friday, the studio doubled down on the hype and offered up a pair of posters for the film.

In one, Batman can be seen walking through the rain against a bright red backdrop as his cape blows slightly in the wind, the silvery bat symbol on his chest shining clearly through the storm.

In the second photo, Paul Dano's Riddler, also lit with red light, holds up a card that reads: "To the Batman."

SImilarly, director Matt Reeves shared a photo of Zoë Kravitz, who will play Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, an iconic anti-hero often paired with the Dark Knight.

In addition to Pattinson, 35, Kravitz and Dano, "The Batman" will feature an all-star cast including Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis and Peter Sarsgaard. The film will hit theaters on March 4.