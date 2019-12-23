Robert Pattinson reveals he doesn’t ‘really know how to act’: ‘I’m nervous on every movie’

Self-awareness is a key component of personal growth and Robert Pattinson has provided a revelation that might catch many by surprise.

The “Twilight” star has held roles in two Hollywood’s highest-grossing franchises, but despite holding his own on the big screen, the 33-year-old doesn’t see himself as a top-notch performer and even doubts his acting chops are worthy of any praise.

“I only know how to play scenes, like, three ways,” Pattinson, 33, told The Observer in an interview published on Sunday. “I’m nervous on, like, every single movie.”

Pattinson, a two-time Independent Spirit Award nominee, maintained that due to apprehensions about his abilities, he doesn’t do a whole lot of preparation for his roles prior to filming, adding: “If I show it in rehearsals, then it’s doomed to failure immediately.”

Pattinson further explained that he often aims to “surprise” whichever actor he is filming scenes with, adding that he gets uneasy if their reaction seems coy.

“If I’m doing a scene and I see that the other actor is expecting me to do it the way I’m doing it, if I can just see that it hasn’t surprised them, I immediately feel stupid,” he said.

Pattinson also recalled how he readied himself to perform opposite Willem Defoe in “The Lighthouse,” a film that saw the pair play a pair of lighthouse keepers who are slowly going insane. For his role, Pattinson reportedly placed himself in the moment by slugging himself in the face and forcing himself to gag or drink mud. He also would find ways to make himself dizzy.

“Because I don’t really know how to act, I kind of wanted to somehow make it real, and one of the ways I’ve always thought makes that a little bit easier is if you shake up your physical state just before action,” he told the newspaper. “You end up walking into a scene having a different feeling.”

Pattinson is currently in London shooting “The Batman,” and although the “Good Time” star doesn’t feel the Caped Crusader should be considered a superhero, it’s safe to assume he’s definitely doing his homework ahead of its slated 2021 release.