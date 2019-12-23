Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Robert Pattinson reveals he doesn’t ‘really know how to act’: ‘I’m nervous on every movie’

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 23Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Dec. 22 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Self-awareness is a key component of personal growth and Robert Pattinson has provided a revelation that might catch many by surprise.

The “Twilight” star has held roles in two Hollywood’s highest-grossing franchises, but despite holding his own on the big screen, the 33-year-old doesn’t see himself as a top-notch performer and even doubts his acting chops are worthy of any praise.

“I only know how to play scenes, like, three ways,” Pattinson, 33, told The Observer in an interview published on Sunday. “I’m nervous on, like, every single movie.”

WHY CHRISTIAN BALE TURNED DOWN FOURTH ‘BATMAN’ FILM

Robert Pattinson said he doesn't really know how to act while currently filming new film, "The Batman."

Robert Pattinson said he doesn't really know how to act while currently filming new film, "The Batman." (AP)

Pattinson, a two-time Independent Spirit Award nominee, maintained that due to apprehensions about his abilities, he doesn’t do a whole lot of preparation for his roles prior to filming, adding: “If I show it in rehearsals, then it’s doomed to failure immediately.”

Pattinson further explained that he often aims to “surprise” whichever actor he is filming scenes with, adding that he gets uneasy if their reaction seems coy.

ZOE KRAVITZ JOINS 'THE BATMAN' AS CATWOMAN: REPORTS

“If I’m doing a scene and I see that the other actor is expecting me to do it the way I’m doing it, if I can just see that it hasn’t surprised them, I immediately feel stupid,” he said.

Robert Pattinson is officially set to star as the Caped Crusader in "The Batman," according to multiple reports.

Robert Pattinson is officially set to star as the Caped Crusader in "The Batman," according to multiple reports. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

ROBERT PATTINSON ARGUES BATMAN IS 'NOT A SUPERHERO' AHEAD OF ROLE AS BRUCE WAYNE

Pattinson also recalled how he readied himself to perform opposite Willem Defoe in “The Lighthouse,” a film that saw the pair play a pair of lighthouse keepers who are slowly going insane. For his role, Pattinson reportedly placed himself in the moment by slugging himself in the face and forcing himself to gag or drink mud. He also would find ways to make himself dizzy.

“Because I don’t really know how to act, I kind of wanted to somehow make it real, and one of the ways I’ve always thought makes that a little bit easier is if you shake up your physical state just before action,” he told the newspaper. “You end up walking into a scene having a different feeling.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pattinson is currently in London shooting “The Batman,” and although the “Good Time” star doesn’t feel the Caped Crusader should be considered a superhero, it’s safe to assume he’s definitely doing his homework ahead of its slated 2021 release.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.