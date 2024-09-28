Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Barry Williams says 'Brady Bunch' costars 'all hooked up with each other'

Williams starred in the iconic TV series alongside his TV siblings: Maureen McCormick, Chris Knight, Eve Plumb, Michael Lookinland and Susan Olsen

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Barry Williams is getting real about the past relationships and hook-ups shared between his "Brady Bunch" costars. 

"We all hooked up with each other at some point," the 69-year-old actor told Us Weekly. "Not necessarily while we were filming."

"I dated Maureen [McCormick], and Chris [Knight] dated Eve [Plum] and Michael [Lookinland] and Susan [Olsen] had a little mock wedding at one point. So, yes, we all hooked up," he added.

Barry Williams, split with Brady Bunch

Barry Williams said his "Brady Bunch" costars all "hooked up" with each other.  (Getty Images)

While Williams said the "hook-ups" were solely among the younger stars, he did have a "teenage crush" on his TV mom, the late Florence Henderson

"I had a teenage crush on her, for sure," said Williams. "And she’s got a very lively personality and great sense of humor, but I knew that I wanted to have music in my career [in] acting, and so I talked to her a lot about that."

"I had found this singer coming into the Copacabana near Beverly Hills," he continued. "I can’t think of exactly where it was, but I invited her to go together as a date, and she said, ‘OK,’ so I was thrilled. And now for me, it was a date."

The Brady kids today posing in front of a white step and repeat

The "Brady Bunch" crew have remained close throughout the years.  (Getty Images)

"We were recognized, and so people were whispering about us, which is strange, but we talked about the singer, his orchestrations, the band that he had, and what touring was like," Williams added. "And she gave me an idea what that life would look like now at the end of the date. And this is chronicled in my book as well. I did go in for a little kiss, and she was nice enough to return it. So it was a highlight. Nice little peck, yes."

"The Brady Bunch" aired for five seasons on ABC from 1969 to 1974 and its success spurred numerous spinoff titles.

In 2021, Williams opened up about navigating fame at a young age

The cast of the Brady Bunch posting on the steps

"The Brady Bunch" aired for five seasons from 1969 to 1974.  (Getty Images)

"The years were very intense years for me," Williams recalled on the Australian morning talk show, "Today Extra." "All my teen years, 14 to 20, were on 'The Brady Bunch.’"

"There were a lot of changes," Williams said of going through the physical changes with his younger costars. "You could hear the voice changing, you could see the hair changing, you could see the growth spurts going on with all of us."

"So, it was sometimes awkward and sometimes fun, but I've always enjoyed people watching the show," he added.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

