'The Brady Bunch' star Barry Williams dishes on the ‘very intense years' he experienced on series as a teen

Barry Williams is opening up about how he navigated life as an adolescent all while playing a teenage boy on the popular sitcom "The Brady Bunch."

The actor, 66, recently appeared on "Today Extra" and spoke of the challenges of growing up not only in the public eye but on camera for the entire world to see as he starred on the ever-popular family show.

"The years were very intense years for me," Williams recalled on the Australian morning talk show. "All my teen years, 14 to 20, were on The Brady Bunch.’"

However, the plight of growing up Williams wasn’t just reserved for the Greg Brady actor. In fact, Williams relayed that many of the series’ young child performers experienced a similar transition of entering puberty and undergoing physical changes into their adult years.

"There were a lot of changes," he continued. "You could hear the voice changing, you could see the hair changing, you could see the growth spurts going on with all of us."

"So, it was sometimes awkward and sometimes fun, but I've always enjoyed people watching the show," he added.

"The Brady Bunch" aired for five seasons on ABC from 1969 to 1974 and its success spurred numerous spinoff titles.

Ahead of the show’s 50th anniversary in 2019, Williams’ onscreen sibling, Susan Olsen – who starred as the pigtail-wearing Cindy Brady – told Fox News she hated being on the show but absolutely loved the people who she was fortunate to work alongside.

"I never thought I would say this because when I was younger I was very rebellious and I really hated the fact that I was in such a wholesome show with American values and family values. But guess what – now I'm so proud of that," Olsen, 59, said in reference to why the show has managed to stand the test of time so many years after its television exit.

"I say in order to have immortality, you have to have a soul and the soul is love. And I think that the love that was shown on the show, it was genuine between all of us cast members and I think people pick up on that," added the gamer and acting coach.

In 2019, the surviving cast members reunited to renovate the family’s famous TV digs in HGTV’s "A Very Brady Renovation."