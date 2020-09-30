Bar Refaeli shows off abs in a bikini following tax evasion sentencing

Bar Refaeli showed off her toned abs in a bikini while on a nature walk.

The Israeli model took to Instagram on Wednesday as she walked barefoot through a scenic path in a white swimsuit and accessorized with a fedora.

Refaeli, 35, appeared to be smiling despite her recent tax evasion scandal.

Refaeli recently shared on Instagram that she had returned to working out with a personal trainer at the gym.

“Here again,” she captioned a video of her routine.

The model's carefree posts come just weeks after she and her mother, Tzipi Levine, were sentenced for evading taxes in Israel.

Refaeli was sentenced by an Israeli court on Sept. 13 to nine months of community service along with her mother, who received 16 months in prison for tax evasion, putting an end to a prolonged court battle.

The former Sports Illustrated cover model and her mother were convicted in July on offenses of evading paying taxes on income nearing $10 million in a case that sullied the name of the once-beloved national icon.

According to a plea bargain accepted by the court, the two were also ordered to pay a $1.5 million fine on top of millions of back taxes owed to the state. Levine was set to begin serving her prison sentence the following week after the sentencing.

The prolonged case, built around the celebrity model’s worldwide income and the family’s attempts to downplay her ties to Israel, damaged her well-crafted public image as an informal ambassador for the country.

Israeli tax law determines residency primarily upon whether the person spent most of the calendar year in the country. Refaeli claimed that she hadn't and therefore did not have to declare her income during certain years.

Prosecutors rejected her claim and charged her with providing incorrect tax information. Refaeli's indictment said she earned some $7.2 million between the years 2009-2012 while claiming to reside overseas to avoid paying Israeli taxes on her income.

Refaeli’s lawyers said the plea bargain proved she had not intentionally evaded paying taxes. Refaeli’s mother, who also acted as her agent, was charged with failure to report income, avoiding paying taxes and aiding someone else in evading tax payments. The indictment said she signed leases for her daughter under the names of other family members to blur Refaeli’s actual residency status and refrained from declaring her own income as her daughter’s agent.

