Model and ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, Bar Refaeli, could be indicted for tax evasion

Model and ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, Bar Refaeli is reportedly suspected of tax evasion and could face a possible indictment along with her family.

According to an AFP report (via Yahoo), the 33-year-old supermodel was told that, pending a hearing, she will be charged with tax evasion, money laundering and perjury. She is accused of allegedly hiding 23 million shekels ($6.1 million) from authorities between 2009 and 2012.

The Jerusalem Post reports that she has been under investigation for years after authorities began looking into her finances in 2006. She was even brought in for questioning in 2015, but no charges have been filed.

While reportedly dating DiCaprio, the model is accused of lying about her residence, telling the United States that she was a resident of Israel and likewise telling tax officials in Israel that she was living in the U.S. Part of the lie allegedly included claiming to be living with the “Wolf of Wall Street” star while actually at family-owned residences in Tel Aviv. As a result, her parents are also reportedly likely to face indictment.

