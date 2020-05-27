Bar Refaeli says she misses being 'drunk' and exposing herself in public with throwback pics before coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bar Refaeli is aching for her former life of spontaneity before the coronavirus pandemic surged across the globe.

The 34-year-old model appeared to be in a nostalgic mood on Tuesday as she posted dozens of throwback photos of herself galavanting around the world when traveling and dining out were the norm.

Each photo of her Instagram Story showed an example of the things she currently is "missing" while self-isolating amid the global pandemic. Her Story began with several red carpet photos showcasing her more glamorous looks taken at the Cannes Film Festival.

But more racy snaps showed the model's wild side, as she is seen donning bikinis and letting loose in public.

One of the more risque snaps posted to her account shows the blonde beauty in a tiny bikini nearly falling off a pool float.

"Falling asleep drunk on floaties," she captioned the pic as one of the things she's longing for.

In another pic, the Israeli model is mid-cartwheel with her legs in the air as her shirt falls over her head, exposing her bra.

"Exposing myself in public," the mother of three captioned the pic.

Another shows her cuddled up close to her friends as she declared she misses "hugging her friends."

The stunner also joked that she's "NOT missing heels" as she posted a photo of herself being helped out of a car while rocking nude stilettos.

The Instagram Story showed Refaeli on adventures in some of the world's major cities, including London, Paris, Mykonos, Barcelona, San Francisco as well as her journey to the Great Wall of China. She captioned one photo writing that she "even" misses jet lag.

Earlier in the day, she posted a makeup-free selfie while sitting in what appears to be a hammock.

"Favorite time of day. ME TIME," she wrote to her 3 million followers.