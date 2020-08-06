Josephine Skriver named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2020 Rookie of the Year

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has officially named its 2020 rookie of the year.

The magazine announced this year's title goes to 27-year-old Danish model Josephine Skriver.

SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day applauded Skriver on Thursday in a statement.

“While many know Josephine as an iconic model who has worked with some of the biggest brands, her endeavors reach far beyond just that. Aside from being a remarkable model, she is a well known advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, a humanitarian, a role model and shows up for the SI Swimsuit brand in an incredibly meaningful way," Day said.

"In her first year alone, she hosted our first-ever Super Bowl Sirius radio show, acted as our official Super Bowl correspondent and used her platform to join in our mission of changing the cultural conversation around beauty. Josephine exemplifies what it means to be an SI Swimsuit model and we couldn’t be happier to name her our 2020 Rookie of The Year!”

Skriver was one of eight rookies featured in this year's issue alongside Lorena Duran, Hyunjoo Hwang, Anita Marshall, Brooks Nader, Marquita Pring, Kim Riekenberg, and Valentina Sampaio. The honor comes after voting was open to fans although the publication notes that editor's choice and history as an SI Swimsuit brand ambassador are also taken into account when determining a winner.

SI’s 2020 issue features Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Book as this year’s cover girls.

As of this writing, Skriver has yet to react to the news on social media. But the SI Swimsuit model expressed her excitement over being featured in the issue last month.

"to call being in me first issue of @si_swimsuit an honor or a dream would be an incredible understatement!!! this is a moment in my life I will never forget. Being surrounded by and sharing pages with such diverse, kind, and beautiful women has truly been a high light of my life. From the top to the bottom the team is SUPERB!!" Skriver wrote under a slideshow of her bikini pics for the magazine.

She thanked her team at SI for "believing this girl who came to America from Denmark with a pocketful of dreams and high hopes."

"You guys champion women's confidence, voices, and beauty and for that you should be commended. You have all become my family and I feel like a superhero today because of you all. This issue is my favorite yet!!!! Can't wait to go and grab some physical copies," she concluded.

Skriver has modeled for a number of high-fashion campaigns and is known for her modeling achievements at Victoria's Secret. The lingerie giant named her one of its angels in 2016 and she's previously walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.