'Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe alleges creator Mike Fleiss 'hates women' and blocked her from 'DWTS'

Kaitlyn Bristowe, star of season 11 of "The Bachelorette," is speaking out against the show's creator, Mike Fleiss.

In an interview with comedienne Nikki Glasner on her podcast "Talkhouse Podcast," Bristowe blasted Fleiss, alleging he blocked her from joining the cast of "Dancing with the Stars" and calling him a "piece of s--t."

"He is the creator of The Bachelor, and he hates women," Bristowe, 34, further claimed.

Reps for Warner Bros. declined to comment.

In a 2017 tweet, Bristowe claimed that she was offered a spot on the competition show in 2015, but alleged Fleiss stopped her from signing on.

Shortly after, Fleiss responded, saying he fully supported Bristowe joining the show.

Bristowe fired back, saying the opportunity had long passed.

Seven cast members from "The Bachelor" franchise have competed on "Dancing With The Stars," four men and three women. Hannah Brown, the star of season 15 "The Bachelorette," is competing on the current edition of "DWTS."

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight in August, Bristowe expressed excitement for Brown, 25.

“I’ve spoken out in the past about how Bachelorettes haven’t gotten the same love as Bachelors when it comes to the chance to compete in the ballroom,” she said. “The fact that it’s finally happening again for a female franchise lead is long overdue. I will be watching, glass of wine in hand, and cheering her on.”

On "Talkhouse Podcast," Bristowe alleged that Brown's casting in "Dancing with the Stars" is largely due to recent allegations that Fleiss abused his wife.

"...He’s in hot water because there’s some s--t that came out on him abusing his wife. So he’s like, ‘Look at me, I love women,’" Bristowe said. "As long as he’s in power with ABC, I will never get on that show."

In July, Fleiss' wife, Laura Kaeppeler filed a complaint alleging that Fleiss "verbally and physically abused" her. The complaint included photos of injuries obtained from beatings, as well as video footage from a security camera in the couple's home. Fleiss denied Kaeppeler’s allegations in his own court filing, according to The Blast.

In a statement to Fox News at the time, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. -- which produces both series -- said: "We are aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them.”

According to TMZ, Fleiss and Laura settled their divorce case later that month, and she dismissed her claim against him.