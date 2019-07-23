‘Bachelorette’ spat: Hannah B accuses Luke P of ‘weaponizing’ faith, ‘slut-shaming’ her

Luke Parker may have been kicked off the show but he sat in the hot seat Monday night as "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown went off on him about how he "weaponized" their Christian faith and "slut-shamed" her.

In a shocking twist, Parker, a born-again Christian who has become this season's villain, tried to win back Brown with a ring. But she kept saying no.

"The Lord has allowed that soul-tie weird spiritual thing that I had with you to completely be gone. I haven't cried...there's hasn't been one part of me that has any regret of what I've done," she said.

And if that wasn't enough, Brown unloaded on Parker during the live audience "Men Tell All" special.

"From the first night, it was one of our first conversations, and I wanted a man of God that had those same values," Brown told the host, Chris Harrison, on the popular ABC show. "But then that was almost weaponized against me. I was, at the end, threatened by the shared faith that we had."

She accused Parker of being "obsessed with sex." He has said he was saving himself for marriage and wanted her to do the same.

She said windmill sexcapade wasn't something she planned to do. Turning to Parker, she said: "It wasn't your business to ever ask me."

The 25-year-old tried to defend himself about the conversation they had during Fantasy Suites Week that led him to get the boot and a middle finger salute on last week's episode.

"Are you really telling me that you never said, 'Don't judge me about the Fantasy Suites because I won't be using that for sex?'" Parker said, alluding to something Luke's brother, Mike Parker, told Fox News last week that ABC "intentionally edited important segments of the show that indicated early on Ms. Brown shared the same beliefs about sex that his brother had."

Parker shared more in an Instagram post last night:

"On my hometown date I brought Hannah to a Bible study with my college church group, where I shared my story of how God transformed my life and gave me a desire to live my life for Him in obedience, that included waiting until marriage for sex," he wrote. "Hannah on the date, stands up and tells the group her story of how she was convicted to live a life in pursuit of Jesus. She also told them that she wasn’t going to use the fantasy suites for sex but for conversation, no matter how @abcnetwork made it look."

But the Alabama native denied it.

"I did not say that," Brown clapped back, adding that she kept Parker around for so long because she didn't want to have a "what if?" moment and didn't figure it out until that moment they had the infamous conversation when she responded, "I've had sex and, like, Jesus still loves me."

"I will not put up with this because that's not love," she said. "That's not what the person I want to spend the rest of my life with is ever going to make me feel, and I'm so over being slut-shamed and being felt like that makes me not a woman of faith because, oh my gosh, I live my life and make mistakes and sin every day...but that's what grace is for."

She concluded: "And I'm also not going to say that me having sex in a windmill was just like the scarlet letter on my chest to have, like, I'm not going to stand here and feel that way and you're not gonna make me feel that way..."

Parker, whose family told Fox News he has received death threats, added on Instagram that he reluctantly joined the show at the bidding of his sister-in-law but he was "sold" after he saw Brown as a "beautiful Southern girl" who loved Jesus and respected "Bachelor" Colton Underwood's virginity.

The host, Harrison, who sat with Brown as she went off on Parker, said he tried to give him a shot at redemption.

“I gave Luke so many chances tonight to redeem himself, to fix things, to fall on the sword,” Harrison, 47, told PEOPLE. “He never really got there, I don’t think.”