‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown teases ‘new chapter’ after reality show journey: ‘Wouldn’t change a single thing’

Hannah Brown is teasing a new chapter in her life as she reflects on the one she’s since closed that included her time as a member of the Bachelor Nation.

“Today feels really symbolic for me,” the Alabama native, 25, wrote via Instagram on Saturday as she looked back on her life’s happenings. “As I get ready to move into a new home, I realize that I am starting a new chapter and closing another. (Which is a big deal because I’m usually rushing to the next chapter before I finish the one before).”

Brown said she brought out some relics from her time on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” and “took a trip down memory lane” while retracing journal entries and viewing show clips.

“[I] couldn’t help but feel a little proud of how much I’ve evolved since then,” she wrote.

In a video she found of herself right after an earlier episode of Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” Brown admitted in hindsight that she had no idea what “crazy mess” would eventually come about.

“Oh sweet baby Han didn’t know then it was just the start of all the crazy mess she’d get into!” Brown said. “I’ve had lots of highs and a lot of lows, and although I would prefer some things to have gone differently, I wouldn’t change a single thing. I’m thankful for every single one of my experiences and the subsequent moments of growth, and of course, I’m thankful for all of you! Tough times don’t feel so rough when you have some pretty great friends on the internet rooting for ya along the way! Cheers, to new beginnings y’all!”

In addition to her time on the reality competition, Brown enjoyed becoming the season 28 winner of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Brown has been single since she rekindled her romance with runner-up Tyler Cameron. The two got together after she broke off her engagement to season 15 “Bachelorette” winner Jed Wyatt.

In May, she said on Instagram Live that she is ready to start dating again.

“I think I needed a little break and I definitely took that,” she told fans at the time. “I’m gonna be single until it’s right. I don’t date around, really. You have to date people, but I date, like, seriously.”

The reality TV star recently found herself embroiled in scandal after she said the N-word on Instagram Live while singing along to a song. She later apologized for her actions.

"I owe you all a major apology," Hannah wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."