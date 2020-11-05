'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley seen wearing massive diamond ring amid engagement rumors

"Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley's hand is looking a little heavy.

The reality TV star was spotted this week wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand amid rumors she's already engaged to her Season 16 contestant, former NFL star Dale Moss, according to Entertainment Tonight, which obtained photos.

Crawley, 39, has been causing waves in Bachelor Nation as it's believed that she leaves mid-season after falling for Moss early on in the dating series and is replaced by former contestant Tayshia Adams, 30.

In a trailer, longtime host Chris Harrison, tells Crawley seemingly about quitting the show, "You've just blown up ‘The Bachelorette.'"

Harrison is then seen delivering the news to the male contestants, sending them all into a frenzy. "Clare's gone, and I still haven't comprehended what the hell is going on," contestant Blake Moynes said.

Harrison told ET about the situation, "I definitely am not disappointed in Clare. I'm not mad at Clare, none of this is a bad thing. If Clare's falling for somebody, and that's where this goes, then great... That should be a good thing. There shouldn't be a negative to this."

The producer also praised Adams. She previously appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor."

"[Tayshia] was always a fan favorite, she was always a favorite of the producers, and so she was always on the top of our list," Harrison explained. "Clearly we went with Clare, and that was a great choice, because she's done a phenomenal job at falling in love. But if things take a turn, then we may have to make a turn as well, and make a change."

In August, Life & Style magazine reported that Crawley quit filming only three weeks in and got engaged to Moss, her frontrunner.

“One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," a source claimed to People magazine of the delay in filming. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

Fox News' Naledi Ushe contribute to this report.