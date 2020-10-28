Tayshia Adams appears in ‘Bachelorette’ teaser amid Clare Crawley replacement rumors

Tayshia Adams, the rumored replacement of “Bachelorette” Clare Crawley, made a shocking appearance in the latest teaser for next week’s episode.

Adams, 30, who appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” slowly emerged from a pool at the end of an intense trailer.

Her appearance seemingly hinting that the replacement rumors are true and that she will be the new "Bachelorette."

ABC stayed mum about the gossip, which has been reported since August.

Crawley, 39, decided to exit filming after Tuesday night’s episode took a dark turn.

Contestant Younes attacked the “Bachelorette” during a confrontation over her decision to have men play strip dodgeball in a group date he wasn’t on.

He repeatedly reprimanded her, leading to her breaking down in tears. She later canceled the cocktail party ahead of the rose ceremony.

Later in the episode, Crawley was extremely upset that contestants went after frontrunner Dale Moss during a roast.

Behind the scenes, she slipped, calling Moss her “fiance” and slammed the other men for going after him.

"I have so many good guys," she gushed to former ‘Bachelorette’ DeAnna Pappas in her brief appearance. "There was one guy ... I swear it was electricity. Dale — his name is Dale. I got roasted so bad by this guy last night and from the corner of my eye, I see Dale, and it was so nice to have a man come over and say, 'Let me help you take care of this.' "

Crawley then has a conversation with host Chris Harrison, which results in her quitting her season.

"You've just blown up ‘The Bachelorette,’" Harrison, 49, told her.

He delivered the news to the contestants, sending them all into a frenzy.

"Clare's gone, and I still haven't comprehended what the hell is going on," contestant Blake Moynes said.

“It’s a two-way f--king street,” Jason said to the other men. “You’re going to start seeing a different side of me. I’m gonna freak the f--k out.

"[This] doesn't seem to make sense to me right now," Kenny Braasch said.

Jordan C. added: "It's frustrating as hell."

Crawley later told her suitors, "I'll apologize if I wasted your time. I'll apologize if I hurt you.”

Harrison added: "We have never dealt with anything like this in the history of our show."

The trailer then showed the men packing up to go home.

In August, Life & Style magazine reported that Crawley quit filming only three weeks in and got engaged to Moss, her frontrunner.

“One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," a source claimed to People magazine of the delay in filming. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."