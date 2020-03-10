'Bachelorette' star Chad Johnson says he's 'seeking help' after domestic violence arrest: 'I spiraled'

"Bachelorette" star Chad Johnson and his former girlfriend Annalise Mishler are opening up to Fox News about the reality star's domestic violence and robbery arrest stemming from an incident that occurred in Los Angeles, Calif. last month.

Johnson, 32, who competed for JoJo Fletcher's love on the 12th season of the ABC reality series, was booked for robbery with a domestic violence enhancement after Mishler alerted cops that Johnson was drunk and punched a hole through her wall during a physical encounter.

Johnson has since been charged with six misdemeanors, the Los Angeles City Attorney's office confirmed to Fox News, and the former reality star is speaking up about how the alcohol-fueled arrest has left him wanting to get help.

"I'm feeling a lot better," Johnson told Fox News. "I was going through a lot of stress at work and I just straight spiraled."

Johnson explained the couple had recently broken up before the incident and he used alcohol as a means to cope with mounting stress.

"It was just honestly a horrible day and I'm looking into getting some sort of treatment, outpatient or something, that will somehow help my drinking," Johnson shared.

Mishler, a YouTube star, had claimed to police that Johnson took her phone when she called 911. Following the incident, Mishler took to her social media accounts to divulge details of Johnson's actions and is now explaining her decision to do so.

"Initially I was just scared in the moment. The whole week after that was really hard with the police being here a few times checking in on him," said Mishler, citing Johnson's hospitalization for a suicidal threat following the arrest.

"A lot of people are assuming that Chad beat me up physically based on the domestic charge. I don't want people to think he beat me up. Alcohol is the really the main thing here and without that this wouldn't have happened," the ex said.

Johnson and Mishler confirmed to Fox News this week that they are not officially together despite reports. The pair have agreed to "work on things" and are looking at ways to strengthen their relationship.

"We will go to couple's therapy and hopefully will grow as a couple and fix all of the issues we currently have," Johnson added. The ex "Bachelorette" contestant previously took to his Instagram with a public apology, taking responsibility for drinking too heavily.

"I screwed up 1000 percent," he said. "You can't take that kind of stuff back. I'm super sorry to any girl that has seen my girlfriend's story; to any girl that has watched that and felt that emotion that triggers all these bad emotions to people, of the bad things that they've had happen. I am sorry. I never meant to make anybody think all of these things. I'm just sorry for my actions."

Court documents obtained by Fox on Tuesday show the reality star has since been charged with one count of corporal injury to Mishler, one count of assault and battery, one count of trespassing, one count of witness intimidation and two counts of vandalism.

He is due back in court on March 17.