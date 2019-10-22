'Bachelor' star Peter Weber photographed after face injury

It appears that Peter Weber of "Bachelor" fame is on the mend after suffering a cut to his head.

Weber was rushed to a hospital for an injury he suffered while on the set of "The Bachelor" earlier this month and has now appeared on a fan's Instagram, battle scar and all.

The post featured Weber standing with a smiling fan and a bandage on his head. The duo was in Parque Kennedy on the coast of Peru.

'BACHELOR' ALUM AMANDA STANTON DATING 'RICK KIDS OF BEVERLY HILLS' STAR BRENDAN FITZPATRICK: REPORT

"🚨SPOILER ALERT🚨 i won the bachelor," the caption read.

The poster's followers commented, saying "NO WAY 😍😍 what happened to his forehead????" and "He is such a cutie."

One commenter even tried to get some inside information about the show.

'BACHELORETTE' STAR KAITLYN BRISTOWE ALLEGES CREATOR MIKE FLEISS 'HATES WOMEN' AND BLOCKED HER FROM 'DWTS'

"Do you know who was with him at the date?" they asked.

The photo was posted on Saturday.

In a statement to Fox News after the injury, "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison called the injury a "freak accident," but said that Weber was in good shape and that shooting for the reality show quickly resumed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harrison himself posted to Instagram, "He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of."

Last week, it was reported that Weber had his stitches removed.