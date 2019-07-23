'Bachelor in Paradise' trailer feature franchise's first same-sex relationship

The first trailer for the latest season of "Bachelor in Paradise" dropped on Monday night and featured the ABC dating show's first same-sex romantic encounter.

In the promo, former "Bachelor" contestant Demi Burnett revealed she has feelings for another female contestant.

“I don’t care who sees this,” she said to the camera before making out with a woman on a bed.

'BACHELORETTE' STAR HANNAH B. 'GREW A LOT' FROM 'TOXIC' RELATIONSHIP WITH LUKE P., PREMARITAL SEX DEBATE

Burnett, 24, confirmed her sexual orientation on social media. "Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen," she wrote on Twitter with the hashtag #BachelorInParadise. “I know that I love this girl. I’m just so happy that I found her... and I can definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life.”

But then a possible love triangle forms. The promo also features Burnett making out with contestant Derek Peth in a hot tub.

“Last night, Demi and I had a really fun time in the hot tub,” he said in his confessional interview. “That’s not something I should have to hide.”

Burnett confronts the woman (whose face isn't revealed) in tears. “I just don’t want to lose you,” she cries.

Since coming out, the reality star -- who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor" -- has been getting tons of support from her fellow member of Bachelor Nation.

"YOU LOVE WHO YOU LOVE BB GIRL. ILY," Katie Morton from, "The Bachelor" Season 14, wrote on Twitter.

‘BACHELORETTE’ SPAT: HANNAH B. ACCUSES LUKE P. OF ‘WEAPONIZING’ FAITH, ‘SLUT-SHAMING’ HER

"f--king love this and you," said Kirpa Sudick, from Colton's season, as did Elyse Dehlbom, "Spoiler alert... we love you, no matter who you love. Because love... is LOVE!!! Proud of you and proud of your truth and the courage to share that with the world!!"

Burnett isn't the first openly queer contestant. Jaimi King revealed she was bisexual on the 21st season of "The Bachelor" but this is the first time the show is featuring a same-sex couple on screen.

"Bachelor in Paradise" premiere August 5 on ABC.