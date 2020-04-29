How Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are still learning about each other after 23 years of marriage

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been married for 23 years but the couple is still discovering who each other is as individuals.

On Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk," Pinkett admitted that she and the actor are working on building a friendship to make their relationship even stronger.

"The thing that Will and I are learning to do is be friends," she said. "You get into all these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriages are supposed to be."

The "Girls Trip" star continued, "Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, me taking the time to learn to love myself and us building a friendship along the way."

Pinkett confessed that despite living under the same roof, you can easily become emotionally distant from your spouse.

"Let me tell you, that’s been something to be married to somebody 20-some odd years and realize I don’t know you and you don't know me and also realizing there’s an aspect of yourself you don't know either," she said.

During a previous episode the Facebook Watch show, Pinkett revealed show she is managing her marriage during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

A fan asked the panel via Twitter, “I love my wife, but I need some alone time during this quarantine. How can I tell her that?”

Motivational speaker Jay Shetty, who joined the group for the conversation, answered by noting the importance of personal time and space.

“If you're just seeking more space in your relationship I think one of the bigger mistakes we often make is that we express what we want but we don't explain why we want it,” he said, to which Pinkett Smith agreed but warned that actually asking for “space” could be taken out of context.

“I think that's true because if you say to somebody, 'I need space,' sometimes that's a trigger for one step towards divorce,” Pinkett insisted. “And it doesn't necessarily mean that. It just means, 'Hey, I need two hours, please.'''

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.