©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Travis Scott previously charged with inciting his massive crowds to break rules: LIVE UPDATES

In the wake of Friday’s Astroworld Festival performance that saw eight people die and several others suffer injuries, eyes are turning to the performer's past conduct. People were hurt when the packed crowd surged forward Friday. Now, many have been taking to social media to discuss and share videos from other live performances from the rapper in which he encouraged rule-breaking and even violence at his shows.

Covered by: Tyler McCarthy

Travis Scott charged twice in the past for inciting incidents at his concerts

Rapper Travis Scott was performing on stage when what authorities are calling a "mass casualty incident" occurred. (Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Travis Scott was charged twice in the past for encouraging his fans to flaunt security and safety guidelines at his shows. 

The tragedy has also reminded people that the performer has been in serious legal trouble for his conduct at past shows, specifically, incidents in 2015 and 2017 in which he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from directives he gave his crowds at two separate shows. 

Posted by Tyler McCarthy

