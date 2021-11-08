Ireland Baldwin defends Travis Scott, compares Astroworld deaths to father Alec's 'Rust' shooting backlash

Ireland Baldwin compared the negative attention Travis Scott is getting for the deadly Astroworld incident to her father, who received similar backlash for the accidental shooting on the set of "Rust."

Ireland took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to defend Scott from criticism blaming "misinformation" and "twisted cancel culture bulls---" for the heightened attention on him following the deaths of eight people at his music festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday.

According to The New York Post, the 26-year-old model later acknowledged in her since-deleted post that Scott often "incites the rage" at his shows.

She reportedly began her post by reflecting on the backlash her dad received after a gun he was holding fired on the set of "Rust," leading to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. She noted that she was tired of seeing people pretend to be experts on the complicated situation.

TRAVIS SCOTT ASTROWORLD INVESTIGATION FOCUSING ON CROWD CONTROL BREAKDOWN: LIVE UPDATES

"First, you were armory/stunt coordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad," she wrote. "And now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show?"

Scott has faced criticism over the past few days for allegedly continuing his concert as people were calling for him to stop so first responders could do their jobs and rescue the mass of people who were injured by a surge in the crowd.

She continued: "I’ll start by saying I am heartbroken for the families who lost a loved one. Everyone should feel safe when they’re going to enjoy live music. But it’s not Travis Scott’s fault. Any actual musician would validate that you can’t see or hear anyone up there. Especially when wearing in-ear monitors."

TRAVIS SCOTT, DRAKE SUED OVER ASTROWORLD CONCERT INCIDENT

She encouraged critics to "do a little research" before making declarations about who is at fault in the incident.

Investigators are currently focused on figuring out what broke down at the venue and among staff that allowed crowd control at the 2021 Astroworld Festival to get so out of hand. The New York Times reports that Houston Police Chief Troy Finner stated that he was worried that if Scott abruptly ended the show, it could lead to a riot among attendees.

Ireland noted that she has been to several concerts in her life, including Scott’s, and has seen people get injured.

"He incites the rage. No doubt about that. But I refuse to fall into this twisted cancel culture bulls--- when it’s coming from people who have no idea how anything works," She wrote in a follow-up. "I ask a bunch of questions before forming any kind of opinion."

Clearly, Ireland didn’t like the response her posts received as she confessed later to deleting them amid backlash. However, she stopped short of saying she agreed with any of the criticism.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Deleted my post for one reason – people on the internet are scary and so misinformed. All that matters are the families of those who died in the Astroworld tragedy. My heart breaks for them. The point I was trying to make was stop rage-blaming. Make informed opinions and posts. So many people are at fault. Not just one person."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also shared a link to a GoFundMe page dedicated to the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.