Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher sets record straight on rumors he and wife Mila Kunis don't shower

The 'That '70s Show' actor addressed his viral 2021 podcast comments with Mila Kunis that sparked cleanliness questions

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Ashton Kutcher defends Hollywood on beauty expectations Video

Ashton Kutcher defends Hollywood on beauty expectations

"The Beauty" star Ashton Kutcher tells Fox News Digital that Hollywood mirrors real people on screen, not unrealistic expectations.

Ashton Kutcher is coming clean.

"The Beauty" actor made it clear this week that he practices good hygiene four years after he and wife, Mila Kunis, faced scrutiny over remarks that implied they don’t shower often.

"It was the craziest thing of all time," the 47-year-old told People magazine Monday. "We made a comment at one point, and people were like, 'Does he stink? Does he smell?'"

Kutcher explained to his costars Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope: "There was a comment on a podcast, so long ago… and people are like, 'They don't shower.' I'm like, ‘I shower, I go to the gym, I shower.’"

Ashton Kutcher looking serious at photoshoot

Ashton Kutcher made it clear this week that he practices good hygiene four years after he faced scrutiny over remarks that implied he didn't shower often. (Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

"I can confirm my boy showers," Ramos joked.

In July 2021, Kunis told Dax Shepherd on his "Armchair Expert" podcast, "When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

Kutcher chimed in at the time: "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

The couple then went on to discuss their own bathing habits.

Ashton Kutcher at the premiere of "The Beauty"

Ashton Kutcher at the premiere of "The Beauty" on Monday.  ( Franco Origlia/WireImage)

"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher divulged. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

He added, "I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out."

Kunis added that she washes her face "twice a day."

The couple mocked the viral misunderstanding weeks after the original interview in a 2021 TikTok where they stood in their bathroom with their children with the bath running in the background.

"It's water," Kunis tells Kutcher, who's filming the bathroom saga.

"You're putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them? Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous. What's going on?" Kutcher yells.

"We're bathing our children," Kunis says.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on red carpet

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took heat in 2021 for comments they made about their shower habits.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"That's like the fourth time this week! Four times this week! Their body oils are going to be destroyed! What are you trying to do?" Kutcher answers in a sarcastic tone.

"It's too much," Kunis jokingly agrees.

