Mila Kunis says her neighbors send complaints in 'all day long' as head of HOA, admits they have no gratitude

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mila Kunis is just looking for one thing as the head of her homeowners association – appreciation.

The Hollywood star took on the leadership position for her eight-household neighborhood but says she’s been inundated with complaints and little gratitude.

"All people do is complain. All I get is complaints all day long," Kunis said during an appearance on the "TODAY" show. "No one ever goes, ‘You know what? Thank you so much,' for anything ever."

Kunis even said she had to text a friend in the neighborhood, asking them to reply to her email with a simple "thank you" as an example.

AMANDA SEYFRIED BAILS ON 'TRICKY' HOLLYWOOD FOR QUIET FARM LIFE

Kunis revealed she's head of the HOA during a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"I don’t know if this is a hobby, but I’m the head of the Homeowners Association in our neighborhood," she told the outlet. "I take the complaints. If you have a complaint about someone’s trash or if you have a noise complaint, you complain to me."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "That ’70s Show" star said her neighbors are "desensitized" and unfazed that a Hollywood celebrity runs their HOA.

"They’re desensitized – it is L.A," she explained. "The funnier part is when I have to call someone to look at the road because it is eroding or something, and then they show up and start laughing. I’m like, ‘I know this is ridiculous, but please, can you give me a quote on this?’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kunis lives in Beverly Hills with husband Ashton Kutcher and their two kids. The "Black Swan" actress enjoys "laid-back" mornings with her family.

"I wake up every day at 6:15. First thing I do is turn my alarm off. My husband either wakes up at 5:30 and works out, or I’ll give him an extra hour of sleep," she told WSJ. "I make myself a cup of coffee and make the kids their breakfast and lunch, then Ashton takes them to the bus. It’s very laid-back."

KEVIN COSTNER SAYS FIRST BIG CHRISTMAS PURCHASE LEFT HARDWORKING FATHER IN TEARS

For Kunis, a morning workout might mean Pilates or the gym.

"Sometimes I shower, and sometimes I don’t, and that’s OK," she added, referencing comments she previously made about not consistently bathing her children. "Sometimes I just have time to wipe my armpits. Don’t come after me."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP