Ashley Graham shows off broken tooth after eating frozen cookies

Ashley Graham is sporting a new look -- for now.

The 32-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she broke one of her teeth while enjoying a tasty treat.

In the video shared online, Graham speaks to the camera while covering her mouth.

"Shout out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world and putting them in the freezer," Graham said with a slight lisp. "And having your daughter break her tooth on them."

As she finished her sentence, the model removed her hand from her face to reveal that one of her upper front teeth had been broken and was nearly gone.

To finish the brief clip, Graham let out a scoff with a smile.

In the comments, fans of Graham's offered her praise for being so open about the incident.

"Omg! You are a champ for showing this video!" wrote a follower. "This is why the world loves you!"

"Omg," said another. "Shout out to YOU for being so damn real."

Others assured Graham that, regardless, she still looked great.

One fan commented, "Oh no...you still look beautiful."

"If anyone can pull that tooth off it’s you," added another.

Singer Kelly Rowland also joined in the fun.

"I. Literally. Can.not!!" she wrote in the comments. "I adore you woman!"