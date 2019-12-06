Ashley Graham opens up about body image and sex fears during pregnancy: 'I felt alone'

Ashley Graham is opening up about body insecurities she’s experienced during her pregnancy.

The model, 32, has been proudly showing off her growing baby bump on social media in recent months.

Now, in a new interview, Graham shared details about her struggle to remain positive as her body began changing.

“I’ve always had control over my body – when everyone else wanted to dictate what it should be, I took full control over it – but I had this life inside of me saying, It’s not yours anymore, it’s mine,” she told Vogue in its January issue.

The brunette beauty admitted the first hurdle to overcome was the weight gain.

"I felt like I didn't have anyone to talk to. I was gaining weight rapidly, and I felt alone," Graham told the fashion magazine.

Thanks to advice from her stylist, Graham began making pregnant friends.

It wasn't long until the model was surrounded by her own "secret society" of women offering pregnancy and birth advice. This led to her receiving first-hand, funny insight from comedian Amy Schumer and reality star Kim Kardashian.

"Now I have nine pregnant friends," she revealed.

Still, Graham stressed pregnancy presents new challenges-- in and out of the bedroom.

"I feel like every relationship goes in waves of sex. You're like, 'Hey, do we need to plan this?' And now, with pregnancy, things have been real-ly diff-er-ent," she recalled.

"Because there's this huge bulge that can be sensitive if you lay on it or go into a new position. I've been literally asking every single one of my friends who have had babies or who're pregnant, like, 'What positions do you guys do?' This has to be a normal conversation among mothers."

Last month, the mother-to-be revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she is expecting a baby boy.

The model admitted to Vogue that she is clueless when it comes to the opposite sex.

"I don't know anything about boys, so I'm excited."