Pregnant model Ashley Graham praised for sharing intense workout session on Instagram

Supermodel Ashley Graham is being praised after sharing a clip of her brutal workout session — and showing off her baby bump — on Instagram.

“It’s a lifestyle,” the 31-year-old captioned the video.

In the video, Graham, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Justin Ervin, is seen in a black sports bra and leggings getting “that conditioning work in” while using a weight machine at the gym. During the session, the encouraging words of her trainer Kira Stokes can be heard off-camera.

“That’s it, Ashley, breathe,” Stokes can be heard saying.

Those on social media were calling the hardworking model an “inspiration.”

“Good grief I need your endurance. You’re putting my pregnancy to shame haha,” one person commented on Graham’s Instagram.

“Lovvveee it,” another fan gushed, along with a heart emoji.

“Love that belly rub at the end. My hero, as always,” Jennifer Dickinson commented.

Graham, who routinely shows off her tough gym workouts, is not the only model to share her fitness regimen while expecting.

In 2017, fitness model Sarah Stage shared the routine that kept her fit and healthy during her second pregnancy. However, the feedback Stage received was a little different, with many claiming the woman’s bump was too small and accusing her of endangering her baby.

“There are also some people who assume that since I am exercising while pregnant, that I'm obsessed with how I ‘look’ but, in fact, I'm obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life,” the model responded.