Ashlee Simpson says sister Jessica is doing 'great' following pregnancy news: 'She's always a great pregnant lady'

It was date night for Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross.

The gorgeous couple was serving looks on the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet, where ET's Keltie Knight chatted with the pair about their new music, stealing Diana Ross' clothes and their stylish ensembles, among other fun topics.

Ashlee, 34, was looking like perfection in a deep blue shimmery Monique Lhuillier dress with EFFY Jewelry, while her hubby was in a multicolored Missoni suit.

"Tonight I wanted to match my husband," the blonde beauty told ET. "When I saw this on him, I said, 'Blue, that's it for tonight.'" When asked to describe her chic look, Evan, 30, said, "I feel like you got that ocean dripping down from the toes, looking sexy as can be."

The couple has been busy with their new reality show, "Ashlee+Evan," as well as been releasing new music.

"It's been great. We're having so much fun and I just think that now that it's out there, it feels good," Ashlee said about their songs. "And we're having fun making music together and looking forward to touring together."

Ashlee and Evan are planning on heading out on tour early next year. "Around January," Evan shared. "We're looking at dates right now. We're trying to plan out the kids' schedules so they can be on tour with us too."

Meanwhile, Ashlee also gave an update on her sister Jessica Simpson, who is pregnant with her third child. "I'm so excited! It was such a great surprise," she expressed. "Jess is doing great. She's always a great pregnant lady."

She's also ready to throw her big sis' baby shower, since "she's always done mine. So I will definitely be taking part in that."

