A$AP Rocky 'proud' to admit he's been a sex addict since junior high school

Rapper A$AP Rocky revealed he’s been a sex addict since he was in junior high school.

The 31-year-old rapper made the reveal during an episode of WeTV’s “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” where he responded to host Angie Martinez’s question about whether or not he could be in a monogamous relationship.

“I’m not going to fabricate,” he said in a preview clip for Thursday’s episode (via TMZ). “I was always a sex addict... Like, probably junior high… yeah. Like, I was horny.”

FAN OF RAPPER A$AP ROCKY THREATENED TO BLOW UP SWEDISH EMBASSY IN DC, AUTHORITIES SAY

He continued: “These are things that people stay away from and don’t like to admit. I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve, I don’t do nothing that I’m not proud of speaking of.”

It’s unclear if Rocky’s diagnosis came from any kind of medical professional or if it’s simply a self-diagnosis.

Rocky has alluded to his sexual desires beginning at a young age in the past. He previously told Esquire magazine he has a proclivity for hosting orgies.

“Yeah man, lot of orgies. I’ve photographed and documented many of them. The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited s--- like me.”

RAPPER RZA SAYS ARRESTED A$AP ROCKY IS A 'HOSTAGE' IN SWEDEN

He also confessed that he had his first orgy when he was just 13 years old.

“My first orgy was when I was in seventh grade. Thirteen years old. Yeah, I was at Booker T Washington [High School] in New York City. My dad had went to jail for drugs, so my mom moved us to a homeless shelter on 104th and Broadway,” Rocky explained. “Our school was like three blocks away, and they used to let us out for lunch, for 45 minutes. The first time was in this apartment building. We took the elevator to the roof, and everybody put their coats on the ground. There were like five girls and 10 guys, and we all just took turns.”

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, made international headlines earlier this year after he was charged with assault in Stockholm, Sweden, after he and two bodyguards got in a fight. Rocky pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who were persistently following his entourage, he said. He claimed one of them picked a fight with a bodyguard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Aug. 14, they were convicted of assault and given “conditional sentences,” meaning they won’t serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in Sweden again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.