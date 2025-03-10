HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ mocks ‘gender goblins’ on the left on heels of viral Trump supporter scene

"The White Lotus" took a subtle shot at "gender goblins" on the left on Sunday night when HBO’s hit show continued to dabble in political ideology.

"The White Lotus," a dark comedy drama about a group of vacationers at a high-end resort in Thailand, regularly touches on cultural and class issues. In an early scene from the fourth episode of season three, Saxon Ratliff, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, mocked his little sister, Piper, who is played by Sarah Catherine Hook, for being "woke."

Schwarzenegger’s character wanted the family’s youngest sibling, Lochlan Ratliff, played by Sam Nivola, to drink a protein shake.

"Just chug it," Schwarzenegger’s character said as his little brother complained about the taste.

‘WHITE LOTUS’ SCENE GOES VIRAL WHEN CHARACTER APPEARS TO BE REVEALED AS A TRUMP SUPPORTER

"We don’t do it for the taste, we do it for the high T and BDE," he said, referring to testosterone and "big d--k energy."

Hook’s character, who is a college senior studying religion, chimed in and said that girls aren’t into "super jacked" guys.

"Really? What are they into, Piper? Gender goblins that tuck their d---s in between their legs?" Schwarzenegger’s character asked.

Schwarzenegger’s character then snatched a book from his sister’s hands, and said he would only give it back of she kept her "phobias" to herself.

"Don’t turn our little brother into an a-gender, a-sexual like you," he said.

The subtle dig at liberal ideology came one week after the show’s third episode featured a viral scene that went viral for addressing the divisive political climate. Last week, one character, Kate, played by Leslie Bibb, hinted that she voted for President Donald Trump. The other characters, Laurie, played by Carrie Coon, and Jaclyn, played by Michelle Monaghan, pushed her into admitting how she voted, which she conveyed with a facial expression.

JOY BEHAR CLAIMS SHE 'COULD' BE FRIENDS WITH A TRUMP SUPPORTER WHILE DISCUSSING VIRAL 'WHITE LOTUS' SCENE

In "The White Lotus," Laurie asks Kate outright if she voted for Trump, to which she responds with a curt smile and a long pause before saying, "Are we really gonna talk about Trump tonight?'' and quickly changing the subject. Later that night, Kate saw Jaclyn and Laurie laughing and mocking her decision to vote for Trump.

Kate maintained that she was an independent but admitted at dinner that her husband, Dave, was a member of the Republican Party.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The admission transpired after religion was brought up over dinner and Kate explained she and her husband go to church every Sunday. When asked if it ever got awkward when discussing politics, Kate seemed oblivious to why it would be, but her friends were operating under the assumption that she was a Democrat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Hanna Panreck and Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.