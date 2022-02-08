Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena reveals why he doesn't use actor's last name: 'My dad is old-school'

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is standing on his own two feet.

The 24-year-old fitness enthusiast and actor is the son of the "Terminator" star and his former mistress and housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

Though he's building his own career and could certainly benefit from using the Schwarzenegger name — a family linked to high-profile figures like Chris Pratt, Maria Shriver and the Kennedys — he has stuck with his mother's name.

In a recent interview with Men's Health, Baena revealed why he hasn't taken on his father's name.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER’S SON JOSEPH BAENA SAYS THEIR RELATIONSHIP ‘TOOK A LITTLE WHILE’ BEFORE THEY GOT CLOSE

"My dad is old-school; he doesn’t believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I," the young actor said. "I love the word ‘honor,’ and I’m very prideful in the sense that if I use my dad’s contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor is that gonna bring me?"

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER WISHED HIS SON WITH FORMER MISTRESS, JOSEPH BAENA, A HAPPY 24TH BIRTHDAY

Baena only has eight credits to his name in IMDb, six of which are upcoming projects, indicating a potentially bright future alongside his actor father, half-brother Patrick and brother-in-law Pratt.

"When I go to auditions, they don’t know who I am, because we don’t have the same last name," Baena said, adding that when he books a gig, "I know it’s all me."

He also revealed the advice his father gave him about acting, which can aptly apply to fitness as well: "Do the reps."

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER'S SON JOSEPH BAENA ANNOUNCES NEW MOVIE PROJECT IN HAWAII

"I was like, ‘Really? Like in workouts? What are you talking about?’" the actor recalled.

He noted that if a scene requires a great deal of dialogue, "I say the lines over and over again — with a scene partner, an acting coach, or just by myself — repeating, repeating, repeating until it’s muscle memory. To a point where you can wash your clothes, do your dishes, basically do anything — and spit the lines out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also at his father's advice, Baena sought out acting coach Eric Morris, who worked with Schwarzenegger in the past. The budding star and Morris have worked together several days a week ever since their working relationship began four years ago.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER