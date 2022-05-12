Expand / Collapse search
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Published

Patrick Schwarzenegger says his dad Arnold is ‘obsessed’ with his new show ‘The Staircase’

Patrick revealed he didn’t go to his dad for any acting advice

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Patrick Schwarzenegger says his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is "obsessed" with Patrick's new crime-drama series "The Staircase."

In an interview with Insider, Patrick shared that his dad has been supportive of his new role and claimed he didn’t turn to "The Terminator" star for any career advice.

"A lot of sons go to their father for advice with anything. I definitely go to him like that, but I didn't go to him for this specific character," Patrick told the outlet.

Patrick Schwarzenegger attends the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center Nov. 11, 2020, in Nashville.

Patrick Schwarzenegger attends the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center Nov. 11, 2020, in Nashville. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

Patrick, 28, claims Arnold was a fan of the true-crime series that inspired the HBO Max adaptation before he knew his son was set to be cast.

"He had watched the miniseries, and he was obsessed with it as well once he found out that I got cast in this," Patrick said.

Patrick plays Todd Peterson, the son of novelist Michael Peterson, who is played by Colin Firth, in the true-crime drama.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Patrick Schwarzenegger arrive for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2017.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Patrick Schwarzenegger arrive for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2017. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images for GQ)

Later in the interview, Patrick praised the show’s director, Antonio Campos, for how he helped the actors prepare for their roles.

"Antonio Campos was with the story for like, 10 years. He was such a treasure chest of information. He had so much uncut footage from the documentary to pull from and interviews to read, and he was almost a one-stop shop of information," he said.

The HBO Max show also stars Toni Collette, Sophie Turner and Michael Stuhlbarg.

(L-R) Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend the premiere of National Geographic's "The Long Road Home" at Royce Hall Oct. 30, 2017, in Los Angeles.  

(L-R) Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend the premiere of National Geographic's "The Long Road Home" at Royce Hall Oct. 30, 2017, in Los Angeles.   (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

The HBO Max adaption is partly inspired by the true-crime documentary about Kathleen Petersen's murder. Her husband, Michael Petersen, turned himself in and was sentenced to life in prison in 2003.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

