'White Lotus' star Theo James shares 'gross' moment that made him ditch 'rock star' dreams

Before he became a movie star, Theo James had his sights set on becoming a rock star. But one "gross" incident made him realize he needed to pursue a different path.

On the "Kelly Clarkson Show," James took a trip down memory lane to his days as an aspiring musician.

"I wanted to be a rock star," Theo told the host.

"I played in hundreds of gigs, I was in various different bands, most of them terrible. When I was playing in a band, I had a bottle of urine thrown at me, which was nice. At that point I was like, ‘Maybe I should try something else,’" he continued.

The "White Lotus" star said the incident most likely occurred because of impatient fans.

"It was a strange, sweaty, horrible gig," James said. "I think the act before us was late and everyone was kind of inebriated and angry and someone decided that the best way to deal with that was pee in a bottle and throw it at someone's face."

The actor explained that being pelted with a bottle of urine was just one of the unfortunate events he experienced early in his career.

"I've had lots of things go wrong," James said. "I had my foot crushed in a moving piece of equipment onstage once, I was looking in the wrong direction and this roller thing just crushed my entire foot."

James is known for taking on nude scenes when appearing in movie and television roles. Although the actor is comfortable showing skin, he told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2022 that one particular scene in "The White Lotus" was "way too much," so they reshot a slightly "more subtle" version.

The actor played Cameron Babcock, a wealthy businessman and new character on the show about vacationers at a luxury hotel in Sicily . Babcock takes off his clothes in a scene in the premiere where he’s putting on a bathing suit. The shot reveals everything from the back and a partial view of his front.

James joked that it’s in his contract that "I'm not allowed to do anything without being completely naked." He’s had notable nude scenes in "The Time Traveler’s Wife" and "Sanditon."

James explained that many of the actors have done nude scenes on the HBO show.

"It's funny because we're all kind of naked. It's a holiday show, really," he said.

He added that the nudity in the show is always "very specific" and helps drive the plot forward.