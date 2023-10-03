Arnold Schwarzenegger's bodybuilder son is spitting image of famous dad

Is it young Arnold Schwarzenegger or is it his son, Joseph Baena?

Baena celebrated his 26th birthday competing in the Malibu triathlon, part of it in a Speedo and looking like his father during his bodybuilding days.

Baena was running on the beach with the number 743 inked on his arm, sporting nothing but a black swimsuit as he held swimming goggles and a swim cap. Arnold's son had a large smile on his face.

Joseph shared the moment in a video on Instagram, captioning the post, "Twenty Six? More like Twenty SICK!

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER EXPANDS ON HIS CURRENT RELATIONSHIP STATUS WITH EX-WIFE MARIA SHRIVER

"Here’s your POV of me running into my late twenties."

This is not the first time Joseph has channeled his famous father. In 2022, Baena competed on "Dancing with the Stars" and stepped into character as "Hercules" on the show.

"It's a movie that I've watched since I was a little kid. … It’s always one of my favorite characters growing up," the fitness model told Fox News Digital of portraying his father’s 1970s "Hercules in New York" role.

"It was just funny for me to be able to portray this character also that he portrayed. … We had a blast doing it, and I thought it was a great."

Baena, who came in 11th place with his partner Daniella Karagach, said he would be interested in playing "Hercules" in a future film like his father if the opportunity arose.

"Your next Hercules, hopefully," Baena laughed.

For his part, Schwarzenegger recently spoke about his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, and the status of their relationship.

When asked if he and Shriver had entered a new chapter in their relationship since becoming grandparents to their daughter Katherine's two children, the former governor of California said he "never left" the first one.

"It’s not like we had a feud. We didn’t have a fight. It’s just my f--- up, right," he said of why their marriage ended in an interview promoting his book with People magazine.

Shriver filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger in 2011 after the actor revealed he had fathered a child with the family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

"Maria and I went to counseling once a week," Schwarzenegger previously said in his docuseries, "Arnold," per People magazine. "In one of the sessions, the counselor said, 'I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph [Baena].'

"And I was like – I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth. … She was crushed because of that. I had an affair in ’96. In the beginning, I really didn’t know," the actor said of his son's paternity.

"I just started feeling the older he got, the more it became clear to me. And then it was really just a matter of how do you keep this quiet? How do you keep this a secret?

"I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my f--- up. Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer. The kids had to suffer. Joseph. His mother. Everyone.

"We always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that," he said. "And she has her things, her relationship, I have mine, but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother’s Day parties and Christmas.

"My chapter with Maria will continue on forever. Even though it’s a different relationship, there’s no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.