Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arnold Schwarzenegger
Published

Arnold Schwarzenegger praises daughter Katherine’s parenting, reveals why grandkids love coming to his home

'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor Chris Pratt married Katherine in 2019

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Arnold Schwarzenegger is ready to jump back into action: ‘older people don’t retire, they just reload’ Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger is ready to jump back into action: ‘older people don’t retire, they just reload’

Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke with Fox News Digital about filling potholes for the city of Los Angeles, his new action hero series, and his relationship with Bruce Willis.

Father of five Arnold Schwarzenegger is applauding his eldest daughter Katherine's skills as a parent, offering insight into how she and husband Chris Pratt are raising their two young children.

"It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension," Schwarzenegger shared of Katherine, 33.

"You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great," he told People magazine at the premiere for his new streaming show, "FUBAR."

Katherine and Pratt share two daughters: Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 1.

'GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY'S' CHRIS PRATT SAYS FATHER-IN-LAW ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER'S SUPPORT IS 'MIND-BLOWING'

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger support Arnold Schwarzenegger on the red carpet premiere of his show "Fubar" with daughter Christina on his other side

Arnold Schwarzenegger praised his eldest daughter Katherine, middle left, for her role as a mother with husband Chris Pratt, left. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"I just love when she comes over to my house or when I go over there, but most of the time she comes to my house because I have all the animals," he shared of spending time with his daughter and granddaughters. 

"The grandchildren love the animals. I have a pig, so now they want to come over there and feed the pig all the time, hang out with the little pig."

"It's really fun to watch and hang out with her now and to see the way she'll react to the kids because she is so great with them," Schwarzenegger explained of Katherine.

Arnold Schwarzenegger walks in black with his back to the camera holding granddaughter Lyla

Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen holding his granddaughter Lyla in a cute photo shared by daughter Katherine. (Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram)

After granddaughter Lyla was born in 2020, the former California governor praised both his daughter and son-in-law.

"It's really great having a grandchild," he shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" 

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER FACED ‘TOUGH’ REPERCUSSIONS AFTER DIVORCE: ‘I HAVE CAUSED ENOUGH PAIN FOR MY FAMILY’

"It's a beautiful, beautiful baby, baby Lyla, and I'm very proud of Katherine and Chris. And you know, they're doing really great together as parents."

"The only thing is - makes me feel old," he joked of adding grandfather to his list of titles. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger looks tense/stoic at the premiere of his show "Fubar"

Arnold Schwarzenegger has spoken in the past of the one thing he did as a parent that he has not done as a grandparent. (Phillip Faraone)

Admitting he was in the thick of things when he was raising his own children, Schwarzenegger clarified then that he did not change Lyla's diapers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think that Katherine is the expert gate-keeper. She just, you know - whenever you touch the baby, [she] says ‘Oh my god! Oh my god! Don’t hold her like this.' I said, ‘Katherine, c’mon now. I have held enough children in my hands.' I say, ‘What I’m doing, I'm an expert at that stuff.'"

Last month, Schwarzenegger focused his praise on Pratt, recognizing his son-in-law's latest Marvel installment, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Pratt was ultimately astonished by his father-in-law's kind words, sharing "Arnold's support means the world to me on a couple different levels. Just being his son-in-law and being part of his family, it obviously means a lot to have his support," Pratt shared with People magazine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But then on another level, just being somebody who grew up loving his movies, the big action hero — I dreamed of being 'Commando' and dreamed of being the soldier from 'Predator,' and I loved 'Terminator,'" he said. So for him to give me kudos for going out and being on the marquee is really kind of mind-blowing."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending