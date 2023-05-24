Arnold Schwarzenegger praises daughter Katherine’s parenting, reveals why grandkids love coming to his home

Father of five Arnold Schwarzenegger is applauding his eldest daughter Katherine's skills as a parent, offering insight into how she and husband Chris Pratt are raising their two young children.

"It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension," Schwarzenegger shared of Katherine, 33.

"You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great," he told People magazine at the premiere for his new streaming show, "FUBAR."

Katherine and Pratt share two daughters: Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 1.

"I just love when she comes over to my house or when I go over there, but most of the time she comes to my house because I have all the animals," he shared of spending time with his daughter and granddaughters.

"The grandchildren love the animals. I have a pig, so now they want to come over there and feed the pig all the time, hang out with the little pig."

"It's really fun to watch and hang out with her now and to see the way she'll react to the kids because she is so great with them," Schwarzenegger explained of Katherine.

After granddaughter Lyla was born in 2020, the former California governor praised both his daughter and son-in-law.

"It's really great having a grandchild," he shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"It's a beautiful, beautiful baby, baby Lyla, and I'm very proud of Katherine and Chris. And you know, they're doing really great together as parents."

"The only thing is - makes me feel old," he joked of adding grandfather to his list of titles.

Admitting he was in the thick of things when he was raising his own children, Schwarzenegger clarified then that he did not change Lyla's diapers.

"I think that Katherine is the expert gate-keeper. She just, you know - whenever you touch the baby, [she] says ‘Oh my god! Oh my god! Don’t hold her like this.' I said, ‘Katherine, c’mon now. I have held enough children in my hands.' I say, ‘What I’m doing, I'm an expert at that stuff.'"

Last month, Schwarzenegger focused his praise on Pratt, recognizing his son-in-law's latest Marvel installment, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Pratt was ultimately astonished by his father-in-law's kind words, sharing "Arnold's support means the world to me on a couple different levels. Just being his son-in-law and being part of his family, it obviously means a lot to have his support," Pratt shared with People magazine.

"But then on another level, just being somebody who grew up loving his movies, the big action hero — I dreamed of being 'Commando' and dreamed of being the soldier from 'Predator,' and I loved 'Terminator,'" he said. So for him to give me kudos for going out and being on the marquee is really kind of mind-blowing."