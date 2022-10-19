Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone carve pumpkins for Halloween: ‘That’s what real ACTION guys do'

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone showed their playful sides on Tuesday with a photo of them carving pumpkins together.

"Happy Halloween @officialslystallone," the "Terminator" actor captioned the Instagram photo.

The "Rocky" star reposted the photo, writing, "Myself and my great friend Arnold , @schwarzenegger spending time at his amazing office making Pumpkin Heads for Halloween. That’s what real ACTION guys do with their free time! Lol…"

Of course, being action stars the pair used survival knives to craft their somewhat crude-looking Jack-o’-lanterns.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS DETAILS FRIENDSHIP WITH MELANIE GRIFFITH, ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER

"Rambo and Terminator Together..that's gonna be one kick-a-- Halloween!" one commenter wrote and another suggested it’s the "buddy comedy we need."

Schwarzenegger and Stallone each used survival knives in the movies "Commando" and "Rambo" and the friends have made a handful of films together, including "Escape Plan" and the "Expendables" series.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER AND EX-WIFE MARIA SHRIVER REUNITE FOR SON PATRICK'S 29TH BIRTHDAY: ‘TIME FLIES’

The two were incredibly competitive at the height of their careers in the 1980s, which Schwarzenegger referenced in 2017 at an L.A. film festival. "I'm so glad we straightened out our mess because it wasn't pretty. We were attacking each other in the press relentlessly. We called each other names and called out our weak points, and it was so competitive."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former governor of California also met up with "Trues Lies" co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis last week during her hand-and-footprint ceremony in Hollywood and Tom Arnold last summer.

"When you go online and you check out Jamie Lee Curtis, you can see all the wonderful things they're saying about her," Schwarzenegger said of the "Halloween Ends" star during her ceremony. "But there's always one thing that really pisses me off, and that is when they say that she is a supporting actress in the movie ‘True Lies.’ Because she wasn't supporting — she was the female lead. She was the star. She was starring with me," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July, the former body builder posted a photo on Instagram of Arnold and himself riding bikes. "Always fantastic to be reunited with my old partner @thetomarnold," he wrote.