Armie Hammer spotted out for first time in Los Angeles since job selling timeshares was revealed

Armie Hammer was spotted out grabbing lunch with a friend in the Los Angeles area days after it was revealed that he's been selling resort timeshares in the Cayman Islands.

Hammer, 35, enjoyed lunch with a friend Monday at the Great White restaurant in Venice. The "Call Me By Your Name" actor was wearing a blue t-shirt paired with navy blue pants and flip-flops.

Hammer's new job, which has not been confirmed by the actor himself, first made headlines after a flyer for Morritt’s Resort in Grand Cayman was shared to social media with a photo of someone who resembled him.

The hotel originally denied the news, as did Hammer's lawyer.

However, multiple outlets later reported he was selling timeshares.

"He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle," a source told Variety. "The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family."

Another insider claimed the actor has been "cut off" from his family dynasty.

Armie "is currently selling timeshares because he needs the money," a source told People magazine.

"His dad won't help him anymore, and he's been cut off, so he's got to work."

Hammer first made headlines for his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers. The bakery owner filed for divorce in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" in the court filing.

Hammer and Chambers share two children, Harper Grace and Ford Douglas Armand.

In January 2021, Hammer became embroiled in controversy after multiple women accused him of sharing sexual fantasies with them that involved cannibalism.

The first allegation came from the anonymous Instagram account House of Effie. Unverified screenshots allegedly showed messages sent from Hammer to an unidentified woman detailing BDSM acts and admitting the actor was "100% a cannibal."

The screenshots led to multiple women coming forward with similar experiences.

Paige Lorenze, the actor's ex-girlfriend, claimed Hammer had a desire in smoking and eating her ribs, which was "definitely disturbing."

"He was talking about finding a doctor to remove my ribs that I don't need — the ribs that are on the bottom — and that he had a smoker at his house. He wanted to smoke them and eat them," Lorenze told Fox News Digital. "He wondered how they would taste, and he basically was like, 'I bet you they would taste good.'"

App founder Courtney Vucekovich, who also claimed to have dated Hammer, told the media a similar story.

Vucekovich told Page Six that Hammer wanted to "break [her] rib and barbecue and eat it."

Another alleged ex-girlfriend, writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, did not reveal any details about her relationship with Hammer, but claimed on Instagram that she believes the messages shared by the anonymous account are "real."

Hammer was also accused of rape.

He denied all allegations.

"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the woman] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory," he said in a statement through his lawyer at the time.

"[The woman]’s attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."