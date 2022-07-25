Armie Hammer seen in Italy amid reports he's selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Armie Hammer has resurfaced in Italy as reports continue to circulate about the actor's new job.

The "Call Me By Your Name" actor was spotted enjoying dinner at Pierluigi Restaurant in Rome on Friday night. He was photographed smiling and talking with the group he joined.

Hammer's trip to Italy comes after he was photographed in Los Angeles last week after making headlines for reportedly selling timeshares. The actor has disappeared from Hollywood following a divorce and accusations of sexual abuse.

Hammer's alleged new job, which has not been confirmed by the actor himself, first made headlines after a flyer for Morritt’s Resort in Grand Cayman was shared to social media with a photo of someone who resembled him.

The hotel originally denied the news, as did Hammer's lawyer.

However, multiple outlets later reported he was selling timeshares.

"He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle," a source told Variety. "The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family."

Another insider claimed the actor has been "cut off" from his family dynasty.

Hammer "is currently selling timeshares because he needs the money," a source told People magazine.

"His dad won't help him anymore, and he's been cut off, so he's got to work."