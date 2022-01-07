2 women zip-tied by armed burglars at LA influencer Florence Mirsky's multi-million dollar mansion

Two house-sitters were zip-tied by three masked, armed robbers who ransacked the multi-million dollar mansion of influencer Florence Mirsky in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley in the early morning hours on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the incident occurred on January 6 around 1:30 a.m. on the 3800 block of Sherwood Place. Two female victims, reportedly a housekeeper and a friend, were sleeping when they were "awakened by the lights being turned on inside the residence."

The suspects entered the bedroom, "pointing a handgun and rifle at them," police said.

The suspects tied the victims up, ransacked the residence and then fled the location in an unknown direction in a blue sedan, police added.

Unknown property was taken from the residence including the cell phones of both victims. Mirsky, who was in New York at the time of the incident, confirmed to KTLA that the victims got in touch with her through her home's Ring camera system. She then notified police. "I saw an image of a person tied saying ‘Help me,'" she said.

Police have released descriptions of three male victims. The first was wearing black clothing, armed with a handgun while the second male, also wearing black clothing, was armed with a black rifle. The third male was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Mirsky said she is "not mentally ok right now." She has a young child. She told the outlet she'd pay $100,000 for the suspects to be found.

"They went straight to my closet, my housekeeper told me," she added.

Mirsky could not immediately be reached by Fox News.

According to reports, Mirsky is a co-founder of confectionary company Koko Nuggz based in California. She is reportedly 40 years old and is known as the former partner of Grammy-winning producer Scott Storch. Storch has produced music for some of the world's biggest musicians including Beyonce, Drake and Lil' Kim..

The burglary follows a string of ones that have taken place in Los Angeles in recent weeks involving high-profile celebrities.

The death of Jacqueline Avant , a well-known philanthropist and wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, in her Beverly Hills home last month furthered fears about the uptick in brazen home invasion robberies in and around Los Angeles.

