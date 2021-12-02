Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published

Jacqueline Avant murder suspect arrested in Beverly Hills slaying

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A parolee with a long criminal history has been arrested in the killing of the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant in the couple's Beverly Hills home, authorities said Thursday. 

The suspect was identified by the Beverly Hills Police Department as 29-year-old Aariel Maynor, a Los Angeles resident. 

Avant was found shot in the home just before 2:30 a.m. amid reports of someone shot. She later died at a hospital. 

Authorities are still trying to determine a motive for the slaying. 

