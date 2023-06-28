David Corenswet replaces Henry Cavill in James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy,' Rachel Brosnahan cast as Lois Lane

Months after Henry Cavill announced he would not be reprising his role as Superman – bringing an end to a decade of him donning the red cape – director James Gunn announced his replacement: 29-year-old Netflix actor David Corenswet.

Corenswet, who starred in Ryan Murphy’s "The Politician" and "Hollywood" series, will play the lead in "Superman: Legacy," a film that Gunn is writing and directing. The film will be the first in DC’s new ambitious 10-year plan.

The actor reportedly won the role over the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney. He will be joined on screen opposite Rachel Brosnahan, who won the role of Lois Lane.

Gunn confirmed the castings on Twitter, saying: "They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people."

Brosnahan, 32, is likely better known than Corenswet as she recently concluded five seasons of leading "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

She won the role over Emma Mackey ("Sex Education") and Phoebe Dynevor ("Bridgerton").

"Superman: Legacy" is scheduled to be released in July 2025.

Gunn previously said he was eyeing a younger actor for the role as the film deals with the superhero’s life journey, including his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small-town Midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent.

DC Studios hired Gunn and veteran producer Peter Safran last year as co-chairs to revamp Warner Bros., which has struggled mightily at the box office against dominators Disney and Marvel.

Around the same time, Cavill announced he would be reprising his role as Superman. Shortly after, he clarified that he would not be returning and that DC Studios would be finding a replacement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.