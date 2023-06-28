Expand / Collapse search
David Corenswet replaces Henry Cavill in James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy,' Rachel Brosnahan cast as Lois Lane

Corenswet is taking the red cape from Cavill, who starred as Superman for the past 10 years

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Months after Henry Cavill announced he would not be reprising his role as Superman – bringing an end to a decade of him donning the red cape – director James Gunn announced his replacement: 29-year-old Netflix actor David Corenswet.

Corenswet, who starred in Ryan Murphy’s "The Politician" and "Hollywood" series, will play the lead in "Superman: Legacy," a film that Gunn is writing and directing. The film will be the first in DC’s new ambitious 10-year plan.

The actor reportedly won the role over the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney. He will be joined on screen opposite Rachel Brosnahan, who won the role of Lois Lane.

Gunn confirmed the castings on Twitter, saying: "They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people."

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn's new "Superman: Legacy" movie. (Getty Images)

Brosnahan, 32, is likely better known than Corenswet as she recently concluded five seasons of leading "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

She won the role over Emma Mackey ("Sex Education") and Phoebe Dynevor ("Bridgerton").

Henry Cavill

David Corenswet will replace Henry Cavill, who played the role of Superman for 10 years. (Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

David Corenswet at Netflix premiere

David Corenswet starred in Ryan Murphy’s "The Politician" and "Hollywood" series. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

"Superman: Legacy" is scheduled to be released in July 2025.

Superman logo

"Superman: Legacy" is scheduled to be released in July 2025. Director James Gunn is writing the film. (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Gunn previously said he was eyeing a younger actor for the role as the film deals with the superhero’s life journey, including his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small-town Midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent.

James Gunn

Director James Gunn was hired by DC Studios last year alongside producer Peter Safran to help revamp Warner Bros. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

DC Studios hired Gunn and veteran producer Peter Safran last year as co-chairs to revamp Warner Bros., which has struggled mightily at the box office against dominators Disney and Marvel.

Zaslav, Gunn, Safran,

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, James Gunn, and Peter Safran, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros.  (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Around the same time, Cavill announced he would be reprising his role as Superman. Shortly after, he clarified that he would not be returning and that DC Studios would be finding a replacement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

