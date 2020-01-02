Ariel Winter kicks off new year in thong bikini

Ariel Winter kicked off the new year with a tiny bathing suit and an ocean view.

On Wednesday, the "Modern Family" star, 21, shared a video of herself on Instagram peering out into the ocean while sporting a thong bikini showing off her toned backside.

"✌🏼2020✌🏼#happynewyear ✌🏼" she captioned the video.

The television star appears happy and relaxed as she turns toward the camera with a smile on her face and throws two peace signs into the air.

Winter stayed covered up on top by wearing a white long-sleeve cropped shirt and oversized black sunglasses.

The 21-year-old was solo in the video but tagged @MackFit, a private training gym.

In November, Winter opened up about switching antidepressant medications with Women's Health and shared how the change helped kick-start her weight loss.

"Years ago, it was hard because I'd go to the gym with my trainer and because of my antidepressant medications I never saw results," she revealed. "I didn't change my antidepressants because I wanted to lose weight, I'd just accepted it and it was fine."

The actress said it wasn't until she found the right combination that she felt her metabolism "turned back on."

"When I changed meds, and started feeling better about myself mentally, losing weight was helpful because it made me feel like I wasn't just stuck. I hate being stuck anywhere in life."