Ariana Grande chokes back tears as she admits to 'a ton of lip filler and Botox'

Ariana Grande was emotional as she reflected on her cosmetic injection journey.

The "Thank U, Next" singer starred in Vogue's Beauty Secrets YouTube series, where she admitted to getting "a ton" of lip filler and Botox over several years.

"Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, [I’ve] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so … [it was] too much. I just felt like hiding, you know," she said in the video.

Grande took a moment and looked up, attempting to stop tears from flowing down her face.

JENNIFER COOLIDGE SAYS CAREER WAS ‘FLATLINING’ AND OWES HER SUCCESS TO ARIANA GRANDE

"I didn’t expect to get emotional," Grande said. "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it’s not since I stopped getting fillers and Botox."

The "7 Rings" singer noted that she is not against cosmetic injections – and is not swearing them off for herself in the future – but for now, she is embracing her "well-earned cry lines and smile lines."

She continued, "[Aging] can be such a beautiful thing. Now might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah, but these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss. If we’re sitting here talking about beauty secrets, f--- it, let’s lay it all out there."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Elsewhere in the YouTube video, Grande took a trip down memory lane and reflected on shooting to fame when she was just 16. She noted that her "relationship to beauty has changed so much" 14 years later.

"Being exposed to so many voices at a young age, and especially when people have, like, things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it’s really hard to know what’s worth hearing and not," Grande said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Grande touched on her past signature beauty looks and admitted she "used makeup as a disguise" and "something to hide behind."

"I think as I get older, I don’t love that being the intention behind it anymore," she confessed. "I think of it as self expression now and accentuating what is here. Our relationships to beauty are so personal. Like, we’re here talking about beauty secrets. Isn’t the secret that we all just wanna feel our best and be loved?"

Grande has been going through personal changes over the past several months. According to People magazine, Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, split in July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple tied the knot in May 2021.