Ariana Grande concertgoers can register to vote on her Sweetener World Tour

Ariana Grande announced Friday that her fans will be able to register to vote while waiting in line for her Sweetener World Tour concerts.

The “Thank you, Next” singer partnered with HeadCount, a non-profit organization which will help set up voter registration booths outside her 50 performances across North America.

One Grande fan was excited about the news of the pop star’s partnership.

"she's not having it w us young people not voting & letting them oldies control it all. I love her," a user tweeted.

Concert attendees will also be able to text ARIANA to 40649 to register, volunteer, contact legislators or get an alert on their 18th birthday to register to vote. Kicking off her tour in Times Union Center in Albany, New York, Grande is scheduled to perform throughout Canada and the United States from March 18 until June 18.

HeadCount is a non-partisan organization that works with musicians to promote participation in democracy, according to its website. The group has staged voting events with other touring artists, including Jay-Z, Dave Matthews Band and Dixie Chicks.

"Together, we designed #thankunextgen, a program to help Ariana's fans make their voices heard," HeadCount said in a Twitter post.

Grande is not the first artist to use her concerts to promote civic participation. In 2016, Chance the Rapper partnered with the NAACP on his tour stop in Chicago to allow his fans to register to vote, Newsweek reported.