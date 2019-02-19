Ariana Grande joins The Beatles as only artists to secure top 3 spots on Billboard charts

Ariana Grande’s recent album, “Thank U, Next” is proving to be a record-breaker for the songstress.

On the upcoming Feb. 23-dated Billboard Hot 100 list, the pop singer claims 11 of the Top 40 positions with songs off her record, according to Billboard.

Additionally, the singer claims the first three spots on the list, making it the fourth week that “7 Rings” topped the charts, Billboard reported. “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and “Thank U, Next” reportedly claimed the number two and three spots, respectively.

The accomplishment of scoring the top three positions at the same time has only happened by an artist once before – by The Beatles, Billboard reported.

The feat of 11 songs in the Top 40 – which surpasses the prior record-holder Cardi B – is the most held by a female artist at one time, the outlet said.

The remaining 12th song off of Grande’s album reportedly made the Hot 100 list but sits at number 48.

Grande reacted to the news on Twitter Tuesday.

“i laughed when i saw this bc i thought y’all edited it,” she tweeted. “thank u from the bottom of my heart. for so many reasons. first time since the beatles huh. that’s wild. i thought this was a joke when i saw it i’m not kidding. i love u. so much. always have n will. thank u for everything.”

The new Billboard chart is set to be released Wednesday.