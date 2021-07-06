April Love Geary bares her behind in cheeky Instagram post: 'Save a horse'

April Love Geary is showing some skin.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old model and fiancée of singer Robin Thicke took to Instagram to share a photo of herself.

In the selfie, Geary turned her back to the mirror but craned her head around so that followers could get a look at her face.

The star wore a red, barely-there bikini that showed off her backside while also donning a white cowgirl hat.

"Save a horse, ride… me?" she wrote in the post's caption, adding a horse emoji.

She then commented on her own post, making note of her phone case in the image, which features a picture of Luca, her infant son with Thicke.

"Luca on my phone case like [celebrating emoji]," she said.

Geary and Thicke, 44, share two other children: Mia Love, 3, and Lola Alain, 2. Thicke has a son, Julian Fuego, 11, with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton.

The picture received lots of love in the comments as well.

"Ugh, total girl crush," a follower wrote.

"Stunning," said another, while singer Cassie simply added three flame emojis.

A third fan called Geary a "Trophy Mom."

The star has no problem showing off her body on social media, and just days ago, shared another photo of herself wearing a bikini and pulling her "hot mom" body on full display.

"Hot mom(bod) summer," she captioned the photo of herself wearing a leopard bikini.

Since then, she's shared a few more bikini photos, even declaring in one that "six packs are so 2020."