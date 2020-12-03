April Love Geary jabs critics over nude pregnancy pic

April Love Geary isn't letting critics' comments slide.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old model shared a nude photo on Instagram to show off her pregnant belly.

In the pic, simply captioned, "Baby mama," the star tastefully covered herself with her hand and her hair.

One social media user, in particular, did not appear to be a fan of the picture, commenting: "Girl !!! What are you doing."

Geary wasn't interested in their opinion and offered a sarcastic response.

"Mowing the lawn?" she wrote. "What does it look like I’m doing???"

The interaction didn't stop there, however, as the follower answered the question.

"It looks like you’re doing to [sic.] much !!!" they said. "Your body is for your husband to see not the [world]."

Once again, Geary clapped back.

"I don’t have a husband????? Also, no man owns MY body," she retorted.

Geary is currently engaged to singer Robin Thicke, 43. The two share two daughters, 2-year-old Mia Love and 1-year-old Lola Alain. Thicke also shares a 10-year-old son, Julian Fuego, with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.

Another fan chimed in, agreeing with the first.

"But you have children and a baby daddy," they commented. "I’d never."

"Good for you," Geary simply responded.

Just over a week ago, the model revealed that baby number three will be joining the family relatively soon.

In another Instagram post from Nov. 25, Geary again showed off her baby bump for the camera.

"Unfortunate shadow," she said in reference to a shadow stretching across her belly, "but just a couple more weeks to go."

The star announced her pregnancy back in April, sharing an image on social media of herself lounging on the beach in a bikini, growing baby bump on full display.

"Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant... again," she wrote in the caption. "We love consistency!"