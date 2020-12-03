Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published
Last Update 45 mins ago

April Love Geary jabs critics over nude pregnancy pic

The star is expecting her third child with Robin Thicke

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 3Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

April Love Geary isn't letting critics' comments slide.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old model shared a nude photo on Instagram to show off her pregnant belly.

In the pic, simply captioned, "Baby mama," the star tastefully covered herself with her hand and her hair.

One social media user, in particular, did not appear to be a fan of the picture, commenting: "Girl !!! What are you doing."

ROBIN THICKE'S FIANCÉE APRIL LOVE GEARY BLASTS BODY SHAMERS MOCKING HER WEIGHT GAIN: 'I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL'

Geary wasn't interested in their opinion and offered a sarcastic response.

"Mowing the lawn?" she wrote. "What does it look like I’m doing???"

April Love Geary clapped back at critics who disliked a nude photo she shared online. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images Getty Images for Fondation Prince Albert II)

April Love Geary clapped back at critics who disliked a nude photo she shared online. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images Getty Images for Fondation Prince Albert II)

The interaction didn't stop there, however, as the follower answered the question.

"It looks like you’re doing to [sic.] much !!!" they said. "Your body is for your husband to see not the [world]."

Once again, Geary clapped back.

"I don’t have a husband????? Also, no man owns MY body," she retorted.

Geary is currently engaged to singer Robin Thicke, 43. The two share two daughters, 2-year-old Mia Love and 1-year-old Lola Alain. Thicke also shares a 10-year-old son, Julian Fuego, with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.

ROBIN THICKE'S FIANCEE APRIL LOVE GEARY HEATS UP INSTAGRAM WITH SULTRY PIC

Another fan chimed in, agreeing with the first.

"But you have children and a baby daddy," they commented. "I’d never."

"Good for you," Geary simply responded.

Just over a week ago, the model revealed that baby number three will be joining the family relatively soon.

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke are expecting their third child together. They already share two daughters: 2-year-old Mia Love and 1-year-old Lola Alain. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images Getty Images for Fondation Prince Albert II)

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke are expecting their third child together. They already share two daughters: 2-year-old Mia Love and 1-year-old Lola Alain. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images Getty Images for Fondation Prince Albert II)

In another Instagram post from Nov. 25, Geary again showed off her baby bump for the camera.

"Unfortunate shadow," she said in reference to a shadow stretching across her belly, "but just a couple more weeks to go."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star announced her pregnancy back in April, sharing an image on social media of herself lounging on the beach in a bikini, growing baby bump on full display.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant... again," she wrote in the caption. "We love consistency!"

On Our Radar