Anya Taylor-Joy secretly marries Malcom McRae: report

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcom McRae have secretly tied the knot.

Page Six reported that the couple had an intimate courthouse wedding in the United States before heading overseas to Australia to film "Furiosa," which is the prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road."

The "Queen’s Gambit" star and McRae first sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted with an engagement ring while deplaning a private jet in Sydney, Australia in June.

The outlet reported that Taylor-Joy and McRae have plans for a larger wedding once they return to the states.

Representatives for Taylor-Joy did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The couple made their red-carpet debut at Vanity Fair’s Oscar after party in February, but she didn’t publicly address their relationship until she held an interview with British Vogue’s for their March issue.

"I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby," she said of McRae.

"I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well."

Referencing their long-distance relationship, Taylor-Joy said, "Yes, it is [difficult], but it's also kind of great because when you're together you're really valuing the time that you have."

She continued: "Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up the car and going to get breakfast."

The couple went Instagram official in February when Taylor-Joy posted a picture kissing McRae on Valentine’s Day.

Recently, her now-husband posted a picture with Taylor-Joy from the night of the Vanity Fair Oscar party and wrote, how "proud" he is of the actress.

"Don’t know why this Merry or Pippin lookin guy on the left is mean mugging but I’m f-king proud of this girl," he said.