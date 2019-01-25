Anton Yelchin’s parents, still mourning his death, remember his life in new documentary 'Love, Antosha'

The parents of actor Anton Yelchin opened up about mourning their son, who died in 2016 after his Jeep rolled backward down a driveway of his home, pinning him between a mailbox and a security fence.

Viktor and Irina Yelchin spoke to the Los Angeles Times about his sudden death at age 27. At the time of the fatal incident, the "Star Trek" actor was a rising star in Hollywood.

The grieving couple said they couldn’t bring themselves to sell their son’s home, the place where he died.

“It’s difficult, but we feel his presence,” Viktor Yelchin told the Los Angeles Times. “We’re closer to him, even if it’s very hard.”

“It’s hard to walk there,” Irina Yelchin said, referring to the driveway. “It’s hard to live. But we are. So we have to do something while we’re here.”

The couple will be debuting a documentary at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 28 on their son’s life titled, “Love, Antosha.” Actor Jon Voight, who starred in “Court of Conscience” with Yelchin, suggested the documentary idea to Yelchin’s parents. The film will feature interviews from people who worked with the young actor including Chris Pine, Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster.

It also explores Yelchin’s career as an actor and his private struggle with cystic fibrosis. The Yelchin’s said they didn’t tell their son the “full details of his diagnosis” until he was 17 years old.

“I didn’t want to introduce him exactly to what it was, because he was so artistic and so sensitive,” Irina Yelchin said. “I was just afraid that he would go into it and he would get panicked or get affected by it too much.”

The actor, who was an only child, was very close to his parents, who themselves were well-known pair figure skaters from the Soviet Union. The couple moved the U.S. when their son was 6-months-old. They told the Times that they visit the actor’s grave every day.

“Nothing is fun anymore,” Irina Yelchin said.

The couple said they’re still mourning Anton but will continue to preserve his memory.

“With this movie, it was difficult because everyone knows the end,” she said. “It can’t be changed, and you can’t avoid it. But I think people will love it, because even though everyone knows the end, they’re still smiling and laughing. We had the best baby in the world.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.