Entertainment

Anthony Hopkins refuses to play the victim as he approaches 88 with remarkable life advice

Actor promotes new memoir 'We Did OK, Kid' and shares philosophy on approaching life's difficulties

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Anthony Hopkins is getting straight to the point.

On Monday, Hopkins, 87, was a guest on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, explaining that he's never allowed himself to be a victim in his life. 

"I never felt like a victim, and I’ve got that attitude today. Get on with it. Stop complaining," Hopkins said.

The Oscar winner is currently on a press tour promoting his upcoming memoir, "We Did OK, Kid." On the podcast, Hopkins told Shepard that he has long preferred to isolate himself most of his life and that he doesn't get lonely.

Anthony Hopkins speaking

Anthony Hopkins shared his blunt life advice at 87. (Getty Images)

ANTHONY HOPKINS FEELS ‘SO LUCKY’ TO BE WORKING AT 86: ‘I’M AWARE OF MY MORTALITY'

"No, I didn’t feel alone, I just felt uniquely myself. I didn’t need anyone. I never wanted to be part of anything," Hopkins said.

"I never felt like a victim. And I’ve got that attitude today. Get on with it. Stop complaining."

— Anthony Hopkins

Shepard touched on Hopkins' Asperger's diagnosis in 2014. 

"My wife is convinced I have Asperger’s. I don’t know what I believe, because to me labels now…ADD…H…" the actor replied.

Anthony Hopkins wears black suit

Anthony Hopkins is aware that there's only so much he can control in the world. (Patrick T. Fallon)

"I was only wondering…," Shepard began, before Hopkins added, "It’s just being human."

"I was just wondering because, yes, you heard that and went back and, ‘Oh, that’s why I didn’t mind being alone,’" Shepard said to the Academy Award-winning actor. 

ANTHONY HOPKINS CALLS MENTAL HEALTH LABEL ‘NONSENSE’, DISMISSES AUTISM DIAGNOSIS FROM HIS WIFE

Anthony Hopkins wears tan coat

Anthony Hopkins is best known for his role in "Silence of the Lambs." (Alan Crowhurst)

ANTHONY HOPKINS CREDITS ‘DIVINITY’ AND ‘LIFE FORCE’ FOR INSTANT END TO ALCOHOL CRAVINGS'

"I don’t know what it is.I just feel like everyone else. I’m confused, as we all are. We’re all sitting here thinking we got answers. We got labels for everything. Dyslexia, whatever. I don’t know. Just human," Hopkins replied.

"I'm comforted by the fact that you weren’t feeling lonely and isolated, you were fine," Shepard said.

