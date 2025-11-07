Anthony Hopkins refuses to play the victim as he approaches 88 with remarkable life advice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anthony Hopkins is getting straight to the point.

On Monday, Hopkins, 87, was a guest on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, explaining that he's never allowed himself to be a victim in his life.

"I never felt like a victim, and I’ve got that attitude today. Get on with it. Stop complaining," Hopkins said.

The Oscar winner is currently on a press tour promoting his upcoming memoir, "We Did OK, Kid." On the podcast, Hopkins told Shepard that he has long preferred to isolate himself most of his life and that he doesn't get lonely.

"No, I didn’t feel alone, I just felt uniquely myself. I didn’t need anyone. I never wanted to be part of anything," Hopkins said.

Shepard touched on Hopkins' Asperger's diagnosis in 2014.

"My wife is convinced I have Asperger’s. I don’t know what I believe, because to me labels now…ADD…H…" the actor replied.

"I was only wondering…," Shepard began, before Hopkins added, "It’s just being human."

"I was just wondering because, yes, you heard that and went back and, ‘Oh, that’s why I didn’t mind being alone,’" Shepard said to the Academy Award-winning actor.

"I don’t know what it is.I just feel like everyone else. I’m confused, as we all are. We’re all sitting here thinking we got answers. We got labels for everything. Dyslexia, whatever. I don’t know. Just human," Hopkins replied.

"I'm comforted by the fact that you weren’t feeling lonely and isolated, you were fine," Shepard said.

