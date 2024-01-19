Expand / Collapse search
Anthony Hopkins feels 'so lucky' to be working at 86: ‘I’m aware of my mortality’

Anthony Hopkins says he only 'has a few more years' of working left in him, and he plans on taking full advantage of them

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Anthony Hopkins is excited for the future.

In an interview with People magazine, Hopkins, 86, addressed his age and how it relates to landing acting jobs in Hollywood.

"I’m aware of my mortality," he told the outlet. "To be realistic, I know that if I have a few more years of work in me, I can do it. So, work keeps me alive. I love working. I love being an actor. I love activity.

Anthony Hopkins red carpet

Anthony Hopkins, 86, doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon. (Getty Images)

"I love the process of preparing a role. That keeps my brain neurologically active. I love that."

The two-time Oscar winner said he's "so lucky" to be able to continue to work. Hopkins won his first Academy Award in 1992 for "Silence of the Lambs" and his second in 2021 for "The Father."

Hopkins starred in the 2023 film "Freud's Last Season" and will appear as a voice actor in Netflix's "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" in April.

A close-up of Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster from a scene of Silence of the Lambs

Anthony Hopkins won an Oscar in 1992 for his role in "Silence of the Lambs," alongside Jodie Foster. (Getty Images)

"I’m so lucky to be working at my age," Hopkins said. "They still seem to send me scripts, and I think, ‘Well, good.’"

As Hopkins gets older, he doesn't get pickier about what films he will sign onto. 

"I’ll take anything," he said. "I’m not choosier, no."

Hopkins is prioritizing his health and says he says he's at "peace" in his mid-80s. 

"I’ve just had a medical checkup. I’m in good shape," he said, noting he's made some lifestyle changes and cut out sugar from his diet.

Anthony Hopkins

Hopkins says he'll "take anything" when it comes to movies. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

"I wasn't eating junk food, but I liked sweet things. And I've stopped. Enough. Don't even have honey anymore. But no, I feel healthier. I feel more awake," he explained.

Hopkins also prioritizes his rest. 

"I go to bed early," the "Hannibal" actor revealed.

"I love British detective stories that are on television," Hopkins continued. "Very well done. There are always scenes where people are having parties and dancing. And I look at them thinking, ‘What?’ I think, ‘I used to do that.' I'm glad they're all having fun. I couldn't do that."

Anthony Hopkins 2022 Oscars

Hopkins says his life is filled with "moments of relaxed bliss." (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)

He describes this chapter in his life as being filled with "moments of relaxed bliss," which he largely credits to his wife of 20 years, Stella, 67.

In his spare time, Hopkins enjoys playing the piano, painting and filming "silly" TikTok and Instagram videos, which he said his wife and niece convinced him to film.

"I’m slightly reluctant," he admitted. "I say, ‘Oh no, not again.’ But I do something silly because we need humor. We need a laugh in life. For good reason, I guess. Life is tough. The world is a savage place, but life has its beauty."

